COC Names Sydney Tamondong, Jayden Steinhurst Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Sydney Tamondong (women’s tennis) and Jayden Steinhurst (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 22-27. Tamondong and Steinhurst are the fifth set of honorees for the winter/spring 2024 session.

Sydney Tamondong / Women’s Tennis

Tamondong started her College of the Canyons career with great success in helping the Lady Cougars pick up an 8-3 opening-match victory over Fullerton College on Jan. 26.

The Valencia High School graduate teamed with sophomore Ellie Wingo to pick up an 8-3 doubles victory over the No. 1 duo from Fullerton College.

Later, now playing from the No. 1 singles position, Tamondong won her singles match 6-2, 6-1 to give Canyons another important point.

Jayden Steinhurst / Baseball

Steinhurst started the 2024 campaign with a pair of big days at the plate, helping Canyons get a split in its season-opening series vs. Saddleback College Jan. 26-27.

The six-foot-six-inch freshman out of Quartz Hill High School led Canyons with four hits in a 4-of-5 performance that included a home run and pair of RBIs. His two-run knock in the bottom of the seventh tied the game at 5-5 in an eventual 7-5 loss for the Cougars.

The following day, Steinhurst notched two more hits with a walk, pair of runs and two RBIs to help push COC past Saddleback in a 9-6 road victory.

Steinhurst was a combined 6-for-9 with a walk, home run, four RBIs and three runs in two games vs. the Bobcats.

