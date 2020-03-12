COC: No In-Person Classes Starting Next Week

College of the Canyons will begin the process of transitioning in-person spring semester classes to online formats starting Monday, March 16.

Students will be contacted by their instructors with more details about the process for moving forward. Until then, students should plan on attending classes as scheduled.

This effort is being made out of an abundance of caution in light of concerns about the potential spread of coronavirus. Protecting the health of students and employees remains the college’s top priority.

As of March 12, College of the Canyons has received no notices from health officials about any coronavirus cases or exposure at its campuses or in the community.

During the transition, the college will remain open, subject to direction from public health officials.

Please continue to check this website and social media for up-to-date information.