COC Nursing Program Donates Essential Equipment to Henry Mayo

In light of the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals handling coronavirus cases, the College of the Canyons nursing program has donated this essential equipment to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

“College of the Canyons has had a longstanding relationship with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where so many of our nursing alumni are proud to be currently employed,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “During this unprecedented time, we are committed to helping our local medical first responders in any way that we can. We are grateful for and applaud the efforts of all first responders who are on the frontlines of this epidemic.”

The COC nursing program donated the following items:

– 240 N95 masks

– 250 regular masks

– 200 masks with face shields

– 30 PPE gowns

– 15 goggles

– 300 PPE hair covers

– 50 disposable stethoscopes

– 800 ear thermometer probe covers

– 3500 thermometer probe covers

– 300 otoscope covers

– 15 boxes of 100 non-sterile gloves

– 17 boxes of 25-pair sterile gloves

“We are very grateful for the generous donation from the College of the Canyon’s nursing program during this challenging time,” said Jennifer Castaldo, vice president and chief nursing officer at Henry Mayo. “We are fortunate to have adequate PPE supplies, but with such an uncertain future we are gratefully accepting donations to ensure we will be able to continue to care for our patients and protect our caregivers. COC’s generosity is reflective of the generous spirit in the Santa Clarita Valley. We are honored and privileged to serve this community.”

The donation was made possible thanks to the coordinated statewide efforts of the college and John Cordova, health sector navigator and statewide director for the Health Workforce Initiative (HWI), a program of the Workforce and Economic Development division of the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, hosted at College of the Canyons.

By identifying and highlighting health care workforce needs, HWI helps California community colleges to respond effectively to changing workforce needs. HWI enables communication and collaboration between the health care sector and educational institutions.

“Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s clinical experts have been outstanding contributors to the professional clinical education of countless nursing and medical laboratory technician students for over two decades,” said Dr. Kathy Bakhit, Dean of Health Professions and Public Safety at the college. “College of the Canyons’ faculty, students, staff, and administrators, are all truly grateful that the college could support them directly in this way.”

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is accepting donations of N95 masks/respirators, surgical masks, non-latex gloves, eye protections or face shields, and hand sanitizers. Monetary donations can also be made through the hospital’s website.

If you wish to donate or have questions, please contact the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Foundation at (661) 200-1200 or email laufferml@henrymayo.com.