COC Offering Remote Learning Services to Students

With its campuses largely closed to students and the public during the fall 2020 semester, College of the Canyons will make a wide range of student services available remotely to support learning while also helping to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Online tutoring through The Learning Center (TLC), which was first offered through the spring 2019 semester, proved popular among students seeking assistance with writing, science and math assignments.

“I’ve visited the online TLC three times and I’m very impressed with how well organized the tutors are,” said a student who needed help with writing. “I really liked how everyone was very prepared to transition to an online format in such short notice.”

In addition to online tutoring, other offices and services will also be accessible to students throughout the fall via video conferencing, email, and by phone.

Admissions & Records – Students with questions should send an email to admissions@canyons.edu. Some services, such as transcript requests and enrollment verifications, continue to be self-service via MyCanyons. To speak with a live admissions and records representative, please call (661) 362-3280 during temporary phone hours of 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Canvas – For help with the Canvas online learning platform, students can visit the Online Education webpage for video tutorials, tips and tricks. Support can also be reached via email at cvsupport@canyons.edu.

Counseling – Students can schedule an online appointment with counselors. Counselors will contact students through their MyCanyons email with instructions on how to access online appointments.

Financial Aid – Financial aid staff can be reached via email at finaid@canyons.edu. To speak with a live financial aid representative, please call (661) 362-3215 during temporary phone hours of 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

The Learning Center (TLC) – TLC is available in most subjects, including math, science, and writing during normal hours of operation. During the fall semester, students can receive free tutoring up to 46 hours per week. The tutoring is provided online, via live interaction with the same dedicated tutors who supported students on campus. Canvas support for students continues to be available. Remote tutoring is available through the TLC webpage.

Library – Students can access full-text article databases, streaming media and e-books on the Library webpage. Students can also receive reference support via Zoom, chat, and email. Students can also participate in recorded workshops to understand how to use the remote Library services and how to conduct research.

Peer Leaders – COC student peer leaders are available to help through the Virtual Welcome “Ask Me” Center via Zoom from 10:00 a.m. – noon and 2 :00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Students also can connect with the team by sending an email to peeradvisor@canyons.edu.

Student Health & Wellness Center – Currently enrolled students have access to six free sessions a semester of personal counseling via 50-minute telehealth appointments. The center also provides students with medical advice via telehealth appointments, as well as outside resources for housing, health insurance, food insecurity, medical and mental health services. Virtual support groups, trainings, and outreach events will be offered throughout the semester. Student club meetings will be held via zoom (Active Minds, MyGenMyFight, Autism Social Alliance) For appointments or general inquiries, email studenthealthcenter@canyons. edu.

Veterans Resource Center – Students can email veterans@canyons.edu with any questions or to schedule an appointment with an academic counselor. Counseling appointments can also be made online. Veterans can also call (661) 362-3469 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday for assistance over the phone.