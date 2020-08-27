COC Offering Remote Learning Services to Students

With its campuses largely closed to students and the public during the fall 2020 semester, College of the Canyons will make a wide range of student services available remotely to support learning while also helping to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Online tutoring through The Learning Center (TLC), which was first offered through the spring 2019 semester, proved popular among students seeking assistance with writing, science and math assignments.
“I’ve visited the online TLC three times and I’m very impressed with how well organized the tutors are,” said a student who needed help with writing. “I really liked how everyone was very prepared to transition to an online format in such short notice.”
In addition to online tutoring, other offices and services will also be accessible to students throughout the fall via video conferencing, email, and by phone.
Admissions & Records – Students with questions should send an email to admissions@canyons.edu. Some services, such as transcript requests and enrollment verifications, continue to be self-service via MyCanyons. To speak with a live admissions and records representative, please call (661) 362-3280 during temporary phone hours of 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Financial Aid – Financial aid staff can be reached via email at finaid@canyons.edu. To speak with a live financial aid representative, please call (661) 362-3215 during temporary phone hours of 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
The Learning Center (TLC) – TLC is available in most subjects, including math, science, and writing during normal hours of operation. During the fall semester, students can receive free tutoring up to 46 hours per week. The tutoring is provided online, via live interaction with the same dedicated tutors who supported students on campus. Canvas support for students continues to be available. Remote tutoring is available through the TLC webpage.
Library – Students can access full-text article databases, streaming media and e-books on the Library webpage. Students can also receive reference support via Zoom, chat, and email. Students can also participate in recorded workshops to understand how to use the remote Library services and how to conduct research.
Peer Leaders – COC student peer leaders are available to help through the Virtual Welcome “Ask Me” Center via Zoom from 10:00 a.m. – noon and 2 :00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Students also can connect with the team by sending an email to peeradvisor@canyons.edu.
Student Health & Wellness Center – Currently enrolled students have access to six free sessions a semester of personal counseling via 50-minute telehealth appointments. The center also provides students with medical advice via telehealth appointments, as well as outside resources for housing, health insurance, food insecurity, medical and mental health services. Virtual support groups, trainings, and outreach events will be offered throughout the semester. Student club meetings will be held via zoom (Active Minds, MyGenMyFight, Autism Social Alliance) For appointments or general inquiries, email studenthealthcenter@canyons.edu.
To help ensure the health and safety of the small number of students in classes that will conduct activities on CSUN’s campus — and the small percentage of employees who work on-site — the university has instituted a system of safety protocols and cleaning procedures that help minimize the risks.
In the fall, the College of the Canyons School of Personal and Professional Learning will offer a tuition-free personal trainer certificate program and new math support classes for community members interested in developing new skills in hopes of gaining re-employment.
California State University, Northridge’s undergraduate biomedical research training program, BUILD PODER, has received the 2020 Inspiring Programs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education.
The Santa Clarita Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society are teaming up once again to present a virtual panel Traveling Through the Ages on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Santa Clarita City Hall was among multiple locations across the country illuminated by purple and gold lights Wednesday to celebrate the 19th Amendment and the 100th anniversary of women’s constitutional right to vote.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,642 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,269 cases and 53 deaths reported among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.
At its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Los Angeles County Community Advisory Committee for Chiquita Canyon Landfill will address Notices of Violations of the landfill's Conditional Use Permit and air quality standards for surrounding communities.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 51 new deaths and 989 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. This is the first time the number of reported new cases has been under 1,000 since the beginning of June. In mid-to-late July, the daily reported number of new cases was around 3,200 cases per day.
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States! This important milestone is a time for us to reflect upon and commemorate the efforts of women across our nation, who were crucial factors in the implementation of the 19th amendment.
Three victims of Jeremy Haggerty, the ex-Hart District basketball coach who is serving nine years in prison for lewd acts upon children and sexual battery, are now suing the former coach and his former employer, the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, announced Tuesday that Don McCoy has been named Park President of Santa Clarita-based theme parks Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor-LA, and Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the launch of a new series of virtual panels for members and the public, as a part of its Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, called “Academy Dialogues: It Starts with Us,” with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its COVID-19 Resource Webinar Series, in partnership with L.A. County Board of Supervisor Chair Kathryn Barger, to bring the full SCV business community relevant and important COVID resources.
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to hold both a closed meeting and a special session Tuesday to discuss anticipated litigation over Porta Bella — a plan adopted about a quarter-century ago for residential and commercial development on the Whittaker-Bermite property.
