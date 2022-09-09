COC Offers 400+ Short-Term Classes for Fall 2022

More than 400 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons fall 2022 semester.

The eight-week short-term classes have start dates throughout September and October and some five-week courses will begin in November.

New and returning students can benefit from the wide range of classes that will be offered in subjects such as accounting, administration of justice, automotive technology, business, communication, culinary arts, dance, music, Spanish and welding.

The variety of course offerings allows students the opportunity to take a class a month to match their specific interests and schedules.

Many classes being offered will appeal to high school students, as they satisfy four-year university transfer requirements.

In addition, the School of Personal and Professional Learning, which provides lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost—will be offering more than 100 short-term classes throughout September and October.

Some new Personal and Professional Learning programs being offered include sports medicine, fundamentals of photography, trauma awareness and prevention training, as well culinary arts baking fundamentals, including courses in culinary safety and sanitation.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, short-term classes will be held in three different formats:

In Person: These classes require in-person instruction. Strict health protocols will be followed for safety.

Online: These classes will not meet live. They give students the flexibility to complete instruction at their convenience.

OnlineLive: These classes will be held via Zoom on the days and times listed on the class schedule. Students will not be able to register for two classes at the same time.

Registration for short-term classes will remain open until classes are filled.

Students who choose to enroll in a short-term class at the college will also have the added benefit of being classified as a “returning student” prior to the upcoming spring session registration period, which begins Feb. 6.

For more information about short-term classes, please visit the class schedule at the COC website.

