COC Offers AA Degree in American Sign Language Interpreting

The American Sign Language Interpreting program at College of the Canyons is a comprehensive two-year program designed to award students with an Associate in Arts degree in American Sign Language Interpreting.

The degree will provide students with transfer opportunities to a four-year college or university as well as equip them with the necessary skills for entry-level positions within the field of interpreting.

Students may take American Sign Language courses to satisfy the General Education language requirement. They may also take the courses for pleasure or practical usage in communication with the deaf community, as well as to prepare for a profession that will require communication competence in the language. Enrollment in the courses will provide students with opportunities to develop their linguistic skills as well as their cultural awareness.

Interpreters work in a variety of settings. These include, but are not limited to: educational, legal, medical, religious, community, theater, rehabilitation and freelance.

For more information visit www.canyons.edu/academics/signlanguage/programs/aa-degree.php.

