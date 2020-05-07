County Registrar Opens Mobile Voting Center at COC

By Teruko Morishita

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office is giving aid to the Santa Clarita community by helping them cast their ballots for the 25th congressional district special election in the midst of the shelter-in-place order.

COC’s parking lot No. 8 on the Valencia campus has been designated as a mobile voting center until May 12.

Voters will be able to drop off their ballots by driving through designated drop off centers, this ensures social distancing is maintained.

The mobile voting unit will be active from:

May 2-11 from 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Election Day, May 12 from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

In order to follow CDC social distancing measures, the voting center staff will be wearing face masks and gloves. Sanitizer and handwashing stations will also be available on site for public use.

“Voting makes me feel a sense of calmness during this unforeseen time that is COVID-19 we all have to come together, and part of that includes voicing our concerns at the polls.” said Diana Lipton a Santa Clarita Valley voter.

To find other mobile voting locations during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the LA registrar’s office website.