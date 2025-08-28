COC Opens Season in Victorious Fashion

College of the Canyons men’s soccer freshman Andrew Sorto scored his first collegiate goal, which proved to be enough, as the Cougars defeated visiting Moorpark College 1-0 on Tuesday night, Aug. 26.

The win was the first season-opening victory for the Cougars since the 2018 season.

COC got on the board in the 18th minute after capitalizing on a Moorpark (0-2) turnover deep in the Raiders’ zone. From there, it was freshman Carlos Mendez receiving the ball and sending a quick touch to Sorto, who had found a plethora of space on the left side.

Sorto, who attended Saugus High School, promptly beat the Moorpark keeper to the right-post side for the 1-0 score.

That early advantage was coupled with the play of Canyons goalkeepers Jonathan Mazon and David Zendejas, who each recorded four saves in the game for a combined clean sheet. Mazon (1-0) started between the pipes and earned the victory with Zendejas holding true down the stretch.

Canyons (1-0) earned four corner kicks and was marked for eight shots, including three high-quality attempts during stoppage time.

Moorpark ended its night with 14 total shots but was never able to break through. The Raiders also found a slight edge with five corners.

The Cougars return to action Friday, Aug. 29, vs. San Diego Miramar College. First touch is scheduled for 4 p.m. with that contest being live streamed to fans free of charge on the award-winning Cougars Sports Network.

The contest is part of a Canyons soccer doubleheader with the COC women’s team also hosting San Diego Miramar at 6:30 p.m.

Local SCV club soccer teams are invited to attend and will be admitted free of charge with team jersey. Additionally, $1 hotdogs will be on sale during the match (while supplies last).

