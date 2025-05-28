COC Physical Therapy Assistant Program Enrolling First Cohort

The College of the Canyons Physical Therapist Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.

Expected to launch in fall 2025, the college’s Physical Therapist Assistant program will prepare students to become skilled healthcare professionals who work under physical therapists to assist patients in recovering from injuries, managing chronic conditions and improving mobility.

“This is transformative moment for our college and community,” said David Pevsner, director of the Physical Therapist Assistant program at the college. “Our program will offer an affordable, high-quality pathway to a rewarding career in a rapidly growing field, and we’re excited to welcome our first cohort of future physical therapy assistants.”

The five-semester program will utilize three state-of-the-art laboratory spaces designed to simulate hospital care, home physical therapy and outpatient clinic settings, providing students with hands-on training in real-world scenarios.

The demand for physical therapist assistants is expected to grow. The California Employment Development Department projects 41.8 percent statewide job growth from 2022 to 2032.

The program is currently accepting applications until noon Friday, May 30 for its first cohort.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend Zoom information sessions to learn more about the program.

Information sessions will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the following days:

Wednesday, June 18

Wednesday, July 16

Wednesday, August 13

Students must register before 3 p.m. on the day of the information session they wish to attend. Zoom credentials for the session will be emailed by 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the Physical Therapist Assistant program at COC, please visit the program’s webpage or email ptainfo@canyons.edu.

