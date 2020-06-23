COC Point Guard Jordan Nash Returning Home, Commits to Nebraska Wesleyan

Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons sophomore point guard Jordan Nash is returning to his home state of Nebraska to continue his collegiate journey at Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU), becoming the second Cougars player in as many days to sign with a four-year program.

Nebraska Wesleyan is an NCAA Division III program located in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Prairie Wolves compete in the American Rivers Conference. In 2018 NWU won the NCAA Division III National Championship.

Nash enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign in 2019-20, leading the Western State Conference (WSC) with 5.8 assists per game, while ranking third on the Cougars and 21st in the conference with 13.8 points per game.

He shot 48.8 percent for the season and scored in the double digits on 14 occasions, but also made a mark on the defensive end with 2.2 steals per game to finish second in the WSC.

Those numbers came despite Nash missing the final nine games of the season due to injury.

His top overall performance came at Ventura College on Jan. 4, when the sophomore tied his season high with nine assists, and added 14 points with three steals to help down the Pirates 76-67.

He also poured in a season-high 23-points on a 7-of-12 shooting night during a losing effort at Cypress College on Nov. 9, 2019.

Nash arrived at COC via Omaha North High School in Nebraska in 2018-19. That season, he averaged 6.4 points and 3.6 assists across 22 games. The freshman also logged 12 starts, including the final five contests of the year.

He leaves College of the Canyons with an associate degree in liberal arts & sciences, having recently graduated as a member of the college’s 50th Anniversary class.

Nash’s commitment to Nebraska Wesleyan came a day after Cougars teammate Zach Phipps announced his signing with UC Merced. COC sophomore forward Jah-Kez Moore is also moving on after committing to Dean College earlier this spring.