November 5
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
COC Purchasing Department Receives 2024 National Procurement Institute Award
| Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024
College of the Canyons

For the fourth consecutive time, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement and Risk Management department received a 2024 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.

The department—which was among this year’s 198 successful applicants from across the nation—received the prestigious award in October 2024.

“We are honored to have been recognized for the fourth time by the National Procurement Institute,” said April Marin, CPRM executive director at the college. “Our department is dedicated to providing quality customer service, ensuring integrity and compliance of procurement operations, and ensuring operational excellence.”

National Procurement Institute, Inc. promotes the achievement of excellence in governmental and institutional procurement through education, certification, professional development, and networking of its membership. The AEP award recognizes excellence in procurement by organizations that obtain high scores on standardized criteria that measure innovation, professionalism, e-procurement, productivity, and leadership attributes in the procurement profession.

In 1995, National Procurement Institute, Inc. established the Achievement of Excellence program in order to recognize organizational excellence in public procurement.

At COC, the CPRM department ensures that the procurement of all goods and services is in accordance with the procedures set forth by the Board of Trustees, the California Public Contract Code, the California Education Code, and other applicable state laws.

The award-winning department also works to confirm that in any purchase transaction, the requirements for competition have been met, bidding and negotiation have been conducted in accordance with applicable policies, and no conduct of compromise to the public trust is present.

Last fiscal year, the department processed approximately $49 million in purchase orders. The department’s staff includes seven employees who work diligently to ensure fiscal responsibility to safeguard local taxpayer dollars.

For more information about the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement and Risk Management department, please click here.
SCVNews.com