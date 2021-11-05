header image

November 5
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
COC Ranked Among Top 20 Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
| Friday, Nov 5, 2021
canyons promise

College of the Canyons has been ranked 19th nationally in The Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.

The magazine rankings for the Top 100 Community Colleges for Hispanics were based from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) data for community colleges with the highest number of Hispanic students enrolled during Fall 2019 and Spring 2020.

According to the data, the college had a Hispanic population of 15,528 students, totaling 47% of the total student enrollment, which was 32,974 in the year 2019-20.

“One of the many things that makes College of the Canyons stand out is the rich diversity of our student body,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “We are proud to be recognized once again for being an institution that continues to expand our ability to serve the needs of our Hispanic students as they work hard to pursue their academic goals.”

College data shows that over a five-year period, there was a 163% increase in the number of Hispanic students earning an Associate’s Degree for Transfer (ADT). Students who earn an ADT are guaranteed admission to a California State University.

Many attending COC have benefited from the college’s innovative programs, such as the Canyons Promise program, which gives incoming students the tools and resources they need to transition smoothly into college life.

Of the 4,301 students the program has served since its launch in 2017, 53% of students self-identified as Hispanic.

The program, originally known as First-Year Promise, provides increased opportunities for new full-time college students to achieve their educational goals by waiving tuition and fees during their first year of study.

Students who maintain the program’s requirements may have their Canyons Promise benefits extended to their second year of study.

Accepted students enroll in a one-year sequence of courses with priority registration, preceded by a week-long summer boot camp to learn skills needed to be a successful college student.

Canyons Promise courses are offered with the benefits of free Open Educational Resources to use as textbooks, peer mentors, and other learning community elements. To ensure students remain on track, ongoing counseling and student support is also offered.

Additionally, Canyons Promise students receive a parking pass or city bus pass.

The Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine’s annual ranking is based on total student enrollment, the percentage of Hispanic students in attendance, two-year schools awarding the most associate degrees to Hispanic students, and the percentage of associate degrees to Hispanic students by two-year schools.
