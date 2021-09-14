header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
85°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 14
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
COC Receives Grant to Support Anti-Racism Through Open Educational Resources
| Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
COC

In partnership with the Community College Consortium for OER, College of the Canyons has received a second grant from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation to expand and extend the Open for Anti-Racism program supporting faculty in California Community Colleges.

The two-year $900,000 grant will extend the OFAR program over two semesters, enabling more faculty members to plan, strategize, and engage with more students.

“The college’s leadership of this program reflects our leadership in the OER space and our commitment to promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and antiracism in support of our community and students,” said James Glapa-Grossklag, dean of learning resources at the college and co-lead of the OFAR program.

COC has long been a leader in using open educational resources (OER) – free, openly licensed textbooks – to reduce textbooks costs for students. In the spring 2021 semester, 26 percent of all college classes used OER instead of expensive textbooks.

The OFAR program, first piloted in spring 2021, sought to demonstrate how faculty could use OER and open pedagogy to make their instructional materials and teaching practices anti-racist.

Participating faculty learned about anti-racism, open educational resources, and open pedagogy in facilitated online course. They then crafted an action plan to make a concrete change in a class they were teaching.

Ninety percent of first-year faculty participants indicated that their teaching practice improved. Faculty employed three key strategies: incorporating student voices to include non-mainstream perspectives and points of view; co-creating learning materials with students; integrating inclusive media to illustrate and explicitly discuss racism, oppression, privilege, and healing.

Due to these strategies, over 80% of students reported feeling more active or engaged in the OFAR class than in their other classes. Factors identified included faculty’s effort to engage students in the learning process, the specific content covered, or direct and specific interactions with other students as a required part of class.

Faculty are invited to apply as college teams in order to maximize alignment of their antiracist class implementations with the strategic goals of their institutions.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC Receives Grant to Support Anti-Racism Through Open Educational Resources

COC Receives Grant to Support Anti-Racism Through Open Educational Resources
Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
In partnership with the Community College Consortium for OER, College of the Canyons has received a second grant from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation to expand and extend the Open for Anti-Racism program supporting faculty in California Community Colleges.
FULL STORY...

COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine

COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine
Friday, Sep 10, 2021
College of the Canyons is one of four California community colleges recognized for being among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
FULL STORY...

National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant

National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant
Tuesday, Sep 7, 2021
College of the Canyons has received a $1,493,379 grant award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a new scholarship program to increase retention, transfer, and graduation rates among science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors in key student populations, including Black, Latinx, women, first-generation college students, and low-income students.
FULL STORY...

Registration Still Open for COC’s Fall 2021 Short-Term Classes

Registration Still Open for COC’s Fall 2021 Short-Term Classes
Thursday, Sep 2, 2021
Although the fall semester at College of the Canyons began Aug. 23, more than 400 short-term classes are still open in popular subject areas.
FULL STORY...

College Of The Canyons Sees Small Decrease In Enrollment

College Of The Canyons Sees Small Decrease In Enrollment
Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021
Following a national trend for community colleges, College of the Canyons’ enrollment numbers are down about 12% from the same point in the semester last fall, according to college officials. Nationally, the figure is about 11.3% this year.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic
Reports of an aircraft crash landing at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic prompted a full response from law enforcement and first responders Tuesday, with initial reports indicating the plane’s occupants were not injured.
Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic
Hart Principal Calls for End to ‘Bathroom Trashing’ Social Media Trend
In an email sent to parents Tuesday morning, Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont called for an end to a destructive social media trend that involves students filming themselves “trashing” school bathrooms.
Hart Principal Calls for End to ‘Bathroom Trashing’ Social Media Trend
COC Receives Grant to Support Anti-Racism Through Open Educational Resources
In partnership with the Community College Consortium for OER, College of the Canyons has received a second grant from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation to expand and extend the Open for Anti-Racism program supporting faculty in California Community Colleges.
COC Receives Grant to Support Anti-Racism Through Open Educational Resources
Today in SCV History (Sept. 14)
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Oct. 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Annual Benefit Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale is proud to announce its annual benefit event - Cabaret and Cabernet - will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at 5:00 p.m., in the Bridgeport Clubhouse.
Oct. 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Annual Benefit Fundraiser
Entries Being Accepted for L.A. County Library’s Annual Bookmark Contest
The Los Angeles County Library is kicking off its 42nd Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K – 12, which celebrates reading and creativity. Submissions will be accepted through Saturday, Oct. 30.
Entries Being Accepted for L.A. County Library’s Annual Bookmark Contest
Newly Reimagined Baskin-Robbins Store Concept Comes to Canyon Country
Officially open to the public, Baskin-Robbins – the world’s largest chain of specialty ice cream shops – has unveiled another edition of its new store concept in Canyon Country that helps to instantly spark moments of ice cream joy.
Newly Reimagined Baskin-Robbins Store Concept Comes to Canyon Country
Sept. 18: American Cancer Society’s Relay Rally
The American Cancer Society is holding a Relay Rally on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., at Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Sept. 18: American Cancer Society’s Relay Rally
Golden Valley Loses Home Opener to Rio Mesa 20-19
The Golden Valley Grizzlies (1-1) were without their starting quarterback Jaxson Miner in Friday’s game against the Rio Mesa Spartans (1-2). Yet, the outcome of the game wasn’t inevitable from the start.
Golden Valley Loses Home Opener to Rio Mesa 20-19
Route Fire Held at 462 Acres, 63% Containment
The Route Fire, which shut down parts of Interstate 5 in Castaic Saturday afternoon, was held at 462 acres, with firefighters able to achieve 63% containment by Monday morning.
Route Fire Held at 462 Acres, 63% Containment
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Dollface,’ ‘I Am Gitmo,’ Six More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 13 - Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021:
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Dollface,’ ‘I Am Gitmo,’ Six More Productions
West Ranch Pulls Off 62-38 Victory Over Pacifica
The West Ranch Wildcats were able to hold off a strong Pacifica third quarter, beating the Tritons 62-38 Friday night at Valencia High School.
West Ranch Pulls Off 62-38 Victory Over Pacifica
Saugus Falls to Simi Valley 21-10
The Simi Valley Pioneers football team (4-0) handed the Saugus Centurions (3-1) their first loss of the season, 21-10, in a non-league battle between two great defenses.
Saugus Falls to Simi Valley 21-10
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,820; Daily L.A. County Hospitalizations Trending Downward
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 13 new deaths and 1,121 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,820 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,820; Daily L.A. County Hospitalizations Trending Downward
Today in SCV History (Sept. 13)
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
fire
Today in SCV History (Sept. 12)
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Hart auditorium
Route Fire Grows to 400 Acres Near Interstate 5 at Templin Hwy, 0% Contained
Firefighters are expected to continue to battle the Route Fire through the night after it reached 400 acres on Saturday, shutting down both sides of the I-5 freeway into the evening, according to officials with Angeles National Forest. Three helicopters -- two from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and one from the Angeles National Forest -- are expected to continue making overnight water drops on the fire.
Route Fire Grows to 400 Acres Near Interstate 5 at Templin Hwy, 0% Contained
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,596 With One Additional Death; Case Rates in L.A. County See 50% Decrease, Transmission Remains High
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,024 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,596 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,596 With One Additional Death; Case Rates in L.A. County See 50% Decrease, Transmission Remains High
L.A. County Suicide Prevention Network to Release 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community
The Los Angeles County Suicide Prevention Network, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, released the 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community to provide an update on the status of suicide and suicide prevention activities throughout Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Suicide Prevention Network to Release 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community
COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine
College of the Canyons is one of four California community colleges recognized for being among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine
LACoFD Marks 20-Year Anniversary of 9/11 With Memorial Tribute Video
The Los Angeles County Fire Department takes a look back at how the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania have deeply impacted and shaped our lives through a memorial tribute video released on the Department’s YouTube and social media accounts.
LACoFD Marks 20-Year Anniversary of 9/11 With Memorial Tribute Video
Bauer Will Not Return to Dodgers in 2021 Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
Former Hart High School and current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2 — and it was announced Friday that he will not be returning to the Dodgers for the remainder of the season.
Bauer Will Not Return to Dodgers in 2021 Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
All L.A. County Animal Shelters to Offer Discounted Adoptions Throughout September
In an effort to “Clear the Shelters,” all of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s animal care centers are set to offer discounted adoptions through September, including at the Castaic location.
All L.A. County Animal Shelters to Offer Discounted Adoptions Throughout September
%d bloggers like this: