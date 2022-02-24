College of the Canyons

COC Receives Second Highest Score in Nationwide Math Test

Uploaded: , Thursday, Feb 24, 2022

By Press Release

College of the Canyons received the second highest team score in the nation for the American Association of Two-Year Colleges Student Mathematics League Test, which is a two-round competition that tests the problem-solving skills of students against others across the nation.

Of the 29 COC students who competed, the cumulative scores of Praneel Samal/first place, Roman Yakunin/second place, Melquicedec Avila-Cruz/third place, Zhiyuan He, and Osmaan Mysorewala placed the college on the scoreboard with 66.5 points ahead of 51 other teams.

“This is a tremendous achievement that speaks volumes about our motivated and talented students,” said Charlie Johnson, chair of the college’s mathematics department. “It is a culmination of years of hard work and dedication. I would like to thank Ruzanna Baytaryan, Jim Gilmore, Violeta Kovacev-Nikolic for their continued support and for organizing the exam at COC every year since 2002.”

During the one-hour AMATYC exam, students individually take a 20-question multiple choice exam which contains nonstandard challenging math questions. Students compete both as individuals and as a member of a team representing their school.

To help prepare students for the rigorous exam, faculty are allowed to hold practice sessions with the use of questions from previous competitions.

The school’s top five winners will receive a AMATYC Certificate of Merit at the end of the academic year. The top three winners at COC share a $200 prize, and the student who earns the highest score in the nation gets a $3,000 Charles Miller memorial scholarship prize to be used to continue his or her education at an accredited four-year institution.

The first round of the AMATYC exam was held at COC on Nov. 5. The second round will be held at the college on March 4.

Established in 1974, AMATYC strives to be the leading voice and resource for excellence in mathematics education in the first two years of college. The association aims to provide high-quality professional development and create communities of learners for all involved in mathematics education at two-year colleges.

No Comments for : COC Receives Second Highest Score in Nationwide Math Test


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Cinema Under the Stars Returns to Tejon Outlets

    Cinema Under the Stars Returns to Tejon Outlets

    26 mins ago
  • Feb. 26: Carousel Ranch Hosts Open House/Pancake Breakfast

    Feb. 26: Carousel Ranch Hosts Open House/Pancake Breakfast

    1 hour ago
  • COC Receives Second Highest Score in Nationwide Math Test

    COC Receives Second Highest Score in Nationwide Math Test

    2 hours ago
  • Wilk Introduces Legislation to Tackle Abuse of Secretive No-Bid Contracts

    Wilk Introduces Legislation to Tackle Abuse of Secretive No-Bid Contracts

    3 hours ago
  • CalArts Names Hilton Als the 2022 Katie Jacobson Writer-in-Residence

    CalArts Names Hilton Als the 2022 Katie Jacobson Writer-in-Residence

    3 hours ago
  • Public Feedback Encouraged for Inclusive West Creek Playground

    Public Feedback Encouraged for Inclusive West Creek Playground

    4 hours ago
  • L.A. County Consumer, Business Affairs Now Open for In-Person Appointments

    L.A. County Consumer, Business Affairs Now Open for In-Person Appointments

    5 hours ago
  • Feds Once Again Restrict Water Deliveries to California Farmers

    Feds Once Again Restrict Water Deliveries to California Farmers

    5 hours ago
  • Lost Dance by Martha Graham has World Premiere on Stage at The Soraya

    Lost Dance by Martha Graham has World Premiere on Stage at The Soraya

    5 hours ago
  • Bras for a Cause Proceeds Presented to Local Nonprofits

    Bras for a Cause Proceeds Presented to Local Nonprofits

    5 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.