COC Registration for Summer Classes Available

From Monday, June 9 to Saturday, August 16, the College of the Canyons summer semester will offer more than 500 class sections in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines.

The four summer sessions will offer students a variety of options in class formats to help them achieve their educational goals, from starting a new career, earning an associate degree, to transferring to a four-year university.

“We are very excited to offer a summer session that provides a variety of flexible options to meet the diverse needs of students,” said Thea Sweo Alvarado, interim assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction at the college. “Summer classes provide students an excellent opportunity to get a head start in their coursework and meet their academic goals before the fall semester starts.”

Courses will be offered at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, as well as an entire online-only session.

The four summer sessions are scheduled as follows:

The first five-week session runs Monday, June 9 to Saturday, July 12.

An eight-week session starts Monday, June 16 and ends Saturday, August 9.

A five-week session with all online classes will run from Monday, June 23 to Saturday, July 26.

A final five-week session will be offered from Monday, July 14 to Saturday, August 16.

High school juniors and seniors can take advantage of summer classes to earn college and high school credit while taking classes at COC with waived enrollment fees.

For all other students, summer 2025 enrollment fees are $46 per unit.

In addition, the School of Personal and Professional Learning is offering more than 140 sections of career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost.

Some PPL classes that will be offered over the summer include Culinary Safety and Sanitation, Spanish for Healthcare Workers, Spanish for Educators, Adult/Pediatric CPR/First AED, Medical Math for Healthcare and Sexual Assault Defense for Women.

In addition, Watercolor for Older Adults and Yoga for Older Adults will be offered at the Newhall and Canyon Country Community Centers. Aquatic Fitness for Older Adults will be offered at the Valencia Community Center.

To register or obtain more information about PPL classes, please visit the school’s webpage.

Students can register now for all four summer sessions. Registration will continue until classes are filled.

The College of the Canyons 2025 summer schedule of classes is available online.

