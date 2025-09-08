COC Registration Open for Fall Short-Term Classes

Students who missed the start of the semester still have time to enroll at College of the Canyons. More than 455 late-start classes are available for the Fall 2025 semester.

These accelerated five, eight and 12-week courses begin throughout September, October and November, allowing students to catch up, add an extra class, or get ahead in their academic goals.

“Designed with flexibility in mind, short-term classes allow students to earn full college credit in a shorter time frame,” said Dr. Thea Sweo Alvarado, interim assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction at the college. “They are ideal for those who missed the traditional start of the semester, need to add an extra class, or want to balance school with work and family responsibilities.”

Classes are offered at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, as well as online, making it easier for students to balance school with work, family and other commitments.

In addition, the School of Personal and Professional Learning is offering more than 125 tuition-free classes this fall, with flexible start dates through November. PPL provides career skills training and lifelong learning opportunities at no cost for learners of all ages and skill levels.

Students who register for a late-start class will also qualify as “returning students” for the upcoming winter session, giving them earlier access to registration and more options when selecting classes.

For more information about fall 2025 semester short-term classes, please visit the class schedule.

