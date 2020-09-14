COC Remote Instruction Extended Through End of Spring 2021 Semester

College of the Canyons will continue with distance education through the end of the spring 2021 semester, Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook announced Monday afternoon in a message to the campus community.

The decision was made after careful evaluation of guidance and analysis provided by county and state health authorities, as well as ongoing dialog with faculty, staff and administrators about campus safety.

“Given our timelines for schedule building, academic staffing, and registration, we are best served by making a decision sooner, rather than later,” Van Hook said in the message. “Committing now to online operations in spring gives us a long lead time that we can use to our advantage for planning, preparation, and engagement.”

Although most students will be learning remotely, the spring 2021 semester will allow for certain essential infrastructure disciplines to provide in-person laboratory instruction on both campus sites.

“While I am in my office every day, I miss the energy and inspiration that is gained from face-to-face interaction with students, and the connections and camaraderie that come from interacting with colleagues,” Van Hook said. “We will get back to that as soon as we can.”