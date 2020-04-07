[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1860 - Los Angeles Star (newspaper) reports string of Army wagons from Fort Tejon traversing Newhall Pass [story]
Fort Tejon
COC Reports 2nd, 3rd COVID-19 Cases
| Monday, Apr 6, 2020

Two more members of the College of the Canyons community have been diagnosed with coronavirus. These are the second and third cases of coronavirus connected to the college.

In the most recent cases, the individuals were last on campus on March 13, and March 25, respectively.

The college has notified all employees and students about the confirmed cases, and will be coordinating with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to notify anyone who may have been exposed.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will notify those individuals who they determine were in direct contact with the affected individual of their possible exposure and recommended care management. The physical areas of the campus through which the individuals passed are part of the college’s regular cleaning regimen, and will undergo additional disinfection.

All COC classes and support services have been operating in remote formats since March 20, and will continue in those formats through the end of the spring semester, June 5. The college’s Valencia and Canyon Country campuses remain closed to the general public.

COC will continue to follow the direction of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more updates and information, please monitor the college’s website and social media accounts.

 

