COC Reports First Confirmed COVID-19 Case

A member of the College of the Canyons community has tested positive for coronavirus. This is the first confirmed case of coronavirus with a connection to the college.

The affected individual was last on campus on March 25. The person is now in isolation at home and is receiving proper care from healthcare providers.

The college has notified all employees and students about the confirmed case, and will be coordinating with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to notify anyone who may have been exposed.

“We wish this person a speedy recovery and will be monitoring their progress,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “We realize this news can be concerning. We want to reassure the entire Cougar family that the college is working relentlessly to minimize the effects of this virus throughout our campus communities.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will notify those individuals who they determine were in direct contact with the affected individual of their possible exposure and recommended care management. The physical areas of the campus through which the individual passed were part of our regular cleaning regimen, and will undergo additional disinfection this weekend.

All COC classes and support services have been operating in remote formats since March 20, and will continue in those formats through the end of the spring semester, June 5. The college’s Valencia and Canyon Country campuses remain closed to the general public.

COC will continue to follow the direction of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more updates and information, please monitor the college’s website and social media accounts.