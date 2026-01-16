COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Businesses

Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center this January.

The SBDC is the Small Business Administration’s largest service program and provides high quality business and economic development assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides no-cost business advising and low-cost training to existing and new businesses.

Upcoming courses include:

Manufacturing Forecasting Part 2: Measuring the Performance of the Model

Free Webinar

Tuesday, Jan. 20, noon-1 p.m.

This is a two-part series where you’ll learn how to create Manufacturing Forecasting Models to help predict future demand using historical data, market research and advanced analytics. Part 2 will focus on measuring the performance of the model created.

Intellectual Property (IP): The Basics

Free Webinar

Thursday, Jan. 22, noon-1 p.m.

Intellectual Property (IP) is one of the most important sources of revenue for businesses. It is also one of the greatest sources of liability and revenue loss. Companies of all sizes must be aware of how to create, protect and enforce IP and related rights, as well as how to help prevent or help reduce the risk of IP infringement claims and litigation. This presentation will educate small business owners on the basics of intellectual property-copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets and patents-how to own, protect and enforce IP rights and avoid infringing the IP rights of others.

Inventory Management – Introduction to ABC Model and Cycle Counting

Free Webinar

Tuesday, Jan. 27, noon-1 p.m.

Come ready for an introduction to the ABC Model and Cycle Counting for businesses with inventory as a critical asset. The goal is to help reduce costs and increase profitability through improved inventory control and a reduction in stockouts. You will gain tips and insight on applying The ABC Model in manufacturing to easily classify inventory into three main categories using the Pareto Principle (80/20 rule). Cycle counting will become another tool to apply, while embracing the ABC Model logic.

Have an S Corporation?…Find Out About the Required Reasonable Compensation for Shareholder Employees

Free Webinar

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 1-2 p.m.

Have an S Corporation? Find Out About the Required Reasonable Compensation for Shareholder Employees.

Are you an S Corporation shareholder and employee? Thinking about becoming an S Corporation?

Wondering about reasonable compensation for the services that you provide as the S Corporation shareholder and employee?

Come ready to learn about:

Reasonable Compensation

In compliance or not?

Options to Consider.

Intro to Certifications and Contracting Opportunities for Veterans, Military and Spouses

Free Webinar

Thursday, Jan. 29, 9-10 a.m.

The Disabled Veterans Business Enterprise certification is just one certification that offers several benefits to veterans with disabilities who are looking to establish or grow their businesses, including a 3% set-aside requirement by the State of California. Join to learn more about how you can take advantage of the DVBE designation and other Veteran designations/certifications.

Contracts: The Basics (with live negotiating activity)

Free Webinar

Thursday, Jan 29 noon-1 p.m.

This webinar will introduce small business owners to contract basics such as pre-contract considerations, basic contract terms to look for/include; typical structure and layout of contracts, “boilerplate” terms, liability and risk shifting; and dispute resolution. Webinar includes a live contract negotiation activity.

