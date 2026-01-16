header image

January 18
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Businesses
| Friday, Jan 16, 2026
profit - 1

Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center this January.

The SBDC is the Small Business Administration’s largest service program and provides high quality business and economic development assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides no-cost business advising and low-cost training to existing and new businesses.

To see a list of all available courses visit COC SBDC.

Upcoming courses include:

Manufacturing Forecasting Part 2: Measuring the Performance of the Model

Free Webinar

Tuesday, Jan. 20, noon-1 p.m.

This is a two-part series where you’ll learn how to create Manufacturing Forecasting Models to help predict future demand using historical data, market research and advanced analytics. Part 2 will focus on measuring the performance of the model created.

Register here.

Intellectual Property (IP): The Basics

Free Webinar

Thursday, Jan. 22, noon-1 p.m.

Intellectual Property (IP) is one of the most important sources of revenue for businesses. It is also one of the greatest sources of liability and revenue loss. Companies of all sizes must be aware of how to create, protect and enforce IP and related rights, as well as how to help prevent or help reduce the risk of IP infringement claims and litigation. This presentation will educate small business owners on the basics of intellectual property-copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets and patents-how to own, protect and enforce IP rights and avoid infringing the IP rights of others.

Register here.

Inventory Management – Introduction to ABC Model and Cycle Counting

Free Webinar

Tuesday, Jan. 27, noon-1 p.m.

Come ready for an introduction to the ABC Model and Cycle Counting for businesses with inventory as a critical asset. The goal is to help reduce costs and increase profitability through improved inventory control and a reduction in stockouts. You will gain tips and insight on applying The ABC Model in manufacturing to easily classify inventory into three main categories using the Pareto Principle (80/20 rule). Cycle counting will become another tool to apply, while embracing the ABC Model logic.

Register here.

Have an S Corporation?…Find Out About the Required Reasonable Compensation for Shareholder Employees

Free Webinar

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 1-2 p.m.

Have an S Corporation? Find Out About the Required Reasonable Compensation for Shareholder Employees.

Are you an S Corporation shareholder and employee? Thinking about becoming an S Corporation?

Wondering about reasonable compensation for the services that you provide as the S Corporation shareholder and employee?
Come ready to learn about:

Reasonable Compensation

In compliance or not?

Options to Consider.

Register here.

Intro to Certifications and Contracting Opportunities for Veterans, Military and Spouses

Free Webinar

Thursday, Jan. 29, 9-10 a.m.

The Disabled Veterans Business Enterprise certification is just one certification that offers several benefits to veterans with disabilities who are looking to establish or grow their businesses, including a 3% set-aside requirement by the State of California. Join to learn more about how you can take advantage of the DVBE designation and other Veteran designations/certifications.

Register here.

Contracts: The Basics (with live negotiating activity)

Free Webinar

Thursday, Jan 29 noon-1 p.m.

This webinar will introduce small business owners to contract basics such as pre-contract considerations, basic contract terms to look for/include; typical structure and layout of contracts, “boilerplate” terms, liability and risk shifting; and dispute resolution. Webinar includes a live contract negotiation activity.

Register here.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
Lady Mustangs Power Past OUAZ On the Road
A strong defensive performance by The Master's University Lady Mustangs basketball team led to a 73-45 win against OUAZ in Surprise, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Power Past OUAZ On the Road
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Offers February Nature Programs
The Tejon Ranch Conservancy has published its calendar of nature programs it will host in February.
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Offers February Nature Programs
Jan. 20: SUSD to Meet in Closed Session with City Regarding Santa Clarita Elementary
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Jan. 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 20: SUSD to Meet in Closed Session with City Regarding Santa Clarita Elementary
Hart District’s Collyn Nielsen Named ACSA Negotiator of the Year
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Dr. Collyn Nielsen, Deputy Superintendent, Human Resources, has been named the 2026 Negotiator of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators.
Hart District’s Collyn Nielsen Named ACSA Negotiator of the Year
Jan. 20: City of Santa Clarita Planning Commission Plans Site Tours
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission has scheduled a site tour of the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan Project and a virtual tour of the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project. These projects are expected to hold public hearings in the near future.
Jan. 20: City of Santa Clarita Planning Commission Plans Site Tours
COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Businesses
Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center this January.
COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Businesses
March 7: ‘Live From Santa Clarita, It’s Saturday Night’ SCVHS 50th Anniversary
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a unique gala on Saturday, March 7, 6-10 p.m.
March 7: ‘Live From Santa Clarita, It’s Saturday Night’ SCVHS 50th Anniversary
Saugus High Music Clothes for Cash Fundraiser
Saugus High School Instrumental Music gives back while raising much-needed funds for the high school's music program.
Saugus High Music Clothes for Cash Fundraiser
Feb. 10: Non-Profit Council Roundtable’s ‘Non-Profit Love Match’ at Child & Family Center
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a special Non-Profit Council Roundtable, "Non-Profit Love Match: A High-Impact Networking Experience for Professionals & Nonprofits," 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 at the Education Center at Child & Family Center.
Feb. 10: Non-Profit Council Roundtable’s ‘Non-Profit Love Match’ at Child & Family Center
Laurene Weste | Preserving the Past, Building the Future at Hart Park
There are places in our community where history is not simply remembered, but carefully safeguarded and brought to life every day. William S. Hart Park is one of those rare treasures.
Laurene Weste | Preserving the Past, Building the Future at Hart Park
Jan. 18: CBS Film Series Presents ‘Truth & Treason’
Congregation Beth Shalom offers a monthly film series that shows selected independent films one Sunday per month at 2 p.m.
Jan. 18: CBS Film Series Presents ‘Truth & Treason’
CDPH Reminds Retailers, Public About Dangers of Kratom, 7-OH Products
The California Department of Public Health is collaborating with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration to remind consumers and retailers that products containing kratom or 7-hyrdroxymitragynine, commonly known as 7-OH, are associated with addiction, serious harm, overdose and death.
CDPH Reminds Retailers, Public About Dangers of Kratom, 7-OH Products
Foothill League Soccer: The Big Push
Foothill League soccer is coming into a final flurry of league matches that will sort out standings.
Foothill League Soccer: The Big Push
Jan. 18: Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market Free Cooking Demonstration
The Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market will offer a special live cooking demonstration and tasting on Sunday, Jan. 18.
Jan. 18: Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market Free Cooking Demonstration
Jan. 19: California State Parks to Offer Free Vehicle Entry on MLK Day
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California residents and visitors will receive free vehicle day-use entry to participating California state parks on Monday, Jan. 19.
Jan. 19: California State Parks to Offer Free Vehicle Entry on MLK Day
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Jan. 19: Schiavo to Host MLK Day of Service, Donations Encouraged
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will host the Third Annual MLK Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 19. The event will be held 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Vallet Boys and Girls Club Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse.
Jan. 19: Schiavo to Host MLK Day of Service, Donations Encouraged
Jan. 18: Ridge Route Preservation Organization Work Day
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization will host a Ridge Route Storm Clean Up Day Sunday, Jan. 18 at 7 a.m.
Jan. 18: Ridge Route Preservation Organization Work Day
Jan. 17: Santa Clarita Community Hike in Quigley Canyon Open Space
The city of Santa Clarita January Community Hike will be held Saturday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. in the Quigley Canyon Open Space, Cleardale Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 17: Santa Clarita Community Hike in Quigley Canyon Open Space
Jan. 22: City of Santa Clarita to Break Ground on Via Princessa Park
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate the groundbreaking of Via Princessa Park on Thursday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m.
Jan. 22: City of Santa Clarita to Break Ground on Via Princessa Park
Jan. 29: ‘Teen Library Eats: Ramen Noodle Bar’ at Canyon Country Library
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Ramen Noodle," event Thursday, Jan. 29, 4-5 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Jan. 29: ‘Teen Library Eats: Ramen Noodle Bar’ at Canyon Country Library
Traffic Alert Issued for SCV Water Pipeline Installation on Smyth Drive
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for Smyth Drive in Valencia.
Traffic Alert Issued for SCV Water Pipeline Installation on Smyth Drive
