COC School of Personal, Professional Learning Offers Free Fall Classes

In the fall, the College of the Canyons School of Personal and Professional Learning will offer a tuition-free personal trainer certificate program and new math support classes for community members interested in developing new skills in hopes of gaining re-employment.

“Non-credit courses that can provide short-term vocational training are important now more than ever,” said Gina Bogna, dean of career services at the college. “These courses provide students with the necessary skills to gain immediate employment, improve workplace wages or transition to college-level work.”

The Personal Trainer Preparation Certificate of Completion is designed to prepare students for the Certified Personal Trainer exam as required by the National Strength and Conditioning Association. Upon successful completion, students will receive a digital American Red Cross certificate for CPR, First Aid, and AED for an additional fee, which meets Occupational Safety and Health Administration/workplace requirements.

The first course of the three-course program begins Oct. 5, 2020.

The School’s eight new math support classes will benefit students taking the non-STEM path, GED students, community members and students who placed into Level 1 or Level 2 math, and anyone who wants to brush up on basic math and algebra.

Each math class will provide students with 10 hours of instruction and instructor feedback. In addition, students can exit the class at any time.

All the classes being offered will be taught online through Canvas or Zoom video conferencing, or a combination of the two platforms.

The math classes begin on Aug. 31, 2020, and will have various start dates throughout the fall semester. Students can enroll as late as Oct. 28, 2020.

The School of Personal and Professional Learning at COC provides lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost.

For more information, visit the School of Personal and Professional Learning’s webpage.