1858 - Butterfield's Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
COC Selected as Sole Community College in National Park Trust Ambassador Program
| Wednesday, Oct 8, 2025
Water drop


College of the Canyons has been selected to join the 2025–2026 class of National Park Trust College Ambassadors, standing out as the only community college among a prestigious group of universities nationwide.

Other participating schools include Harvard University, Georgetown University, University of Florida, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and 13 additional institutions.

The College Ambassador Program equips students to lead outdoor initiatives on their campuses, leveraging campus resources and community partnerships to foster recreation, environmental stewardship, and appreciation for public lands, all while gaining practical, hands-on experience in the park and outdoor industries.

“We are proud to be the only community college selected to join the 2025–2026 class of National Park Trust College Ambassadors,” said Brittany Applen, chair of the college’s recreation management department. “Programs like this allow us to connect students with local parks, trails, and public lands, while also opening doors to potential careers in the environmental and outdoor industries.”

As a participating college, COC will have two student ambassadors—Heidi Cravens and Amber Palomino—lead multiple events throughout the year.

-9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 – Parks and Paseos: Exploring Santa Clarita’s Trails and Parks:

*Participants will explore local trails and parks while learning about environmental stewardship and outdoor recreation.

-6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 – Top Out Indoor Rock-Climbing College Night:

*Students will have the chance to this exciting sport in a safe and supportive environment surrounded by friends from COC.

*A special student fee of $15 (with COC ID) includes climbing shoes and harnesses to learn indoor rock climbing.

To participate in these events, please email abpalomino@my.canyons.edu.

The National Park Trust works with U.S.-based colleges and universities to increase awareness, recreation, and stewardship of public lands.

For more information about the college’s Recreation Management department, please click here.
CSUN’s Cinematheque and French Studies to Present: French Film Festival, Crisis and Defiance

CSUN’s Cinematheque and French Studies to Present: French Film Festival, Crisis and Defiance
Wednesday, Oct 8, 2025
California State University, Northridge will host its inaugural French Film Festival, showcasing a series of acclaimed French and Francophone films on campus.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 8: COC Board to Discuss Ruys Employment Agreement

Oct. 8: COC Board to Discuss Ruys Employment Agreement
Monday, Oct 6, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 8, beginning at 5 p.m. in open session.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 7: College of the Canyons to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop

Oct. 7: College of the Canyons to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop
Wednesday, Oct 1, 2025
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office will host its annual “Cash for College” workshop from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 25: CSUN Open House to Share Matador Pride with Prospective Students

Oct. 25: CSUN Open House to Share Matador Pride with Prospective Students
Wednesday, Oct 1, 2025
California State University, Northridge is opening its doors to local high school and community college students on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for an all-access look at the campus, its academic programs and student support services. 
FULL STORY...
LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Detectives Seeking Victims of Suspect Adva Lavie
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station are requesting the public’s assistance with locating similar victims of Suspect Adva Lavie.
LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Detectives Seeking Victims of Suspect Adva Lavie
Mental Health & Public Health Departments Launch Webpage to Prepare Public for Conservatorship Law Changes in 2026
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health recently launched a webpage dedicated to providing more information to residents, clinicians, law enforcement, and other stakeholders about Senate Bill 43, a new law that expands the definition of “gravely disabled” under California’s Lanterman-Petris-Short Act.
Mental Health & Public Health Departments Launch Webpage to Prepare Public for Conservatorship Law Changes in 2026
COC Selected as Sole Community College in National Park Trust Ambassador Program
College of the Canyons has been selected to join the 2025–2026 class of National Park Trust College Ambassadors, standing out as the only community college among a prestigious group of universities nationwide.
COC Selected as Sole Community College in National Park Trust Ambassador Program
Assemblywoman Schiavo’s Legislation Signed into Law to Save Lives, Support Survivors, and Strengthen Health Care Access
 Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law five more bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo that improve safety in the workplace, strengthen protections for survivors and consumers, and make health care more affordable and accessible for Californians.
Assemblywoman Schiavo’s Legislation Signed into Law to Save Lives, Support Survivors, and Strengthen Health Care Access
CSUN’s Cinematheque and French Studies to Present: French Film Festival, Crisis and Defiance
California State University, Northridge will host its inaugural French Film Festival, showcasing a series of acclaimed French and Francophone films on campus.
CSUN’s Cinematheque and French Studies to Present: French Film Festival, Crisis and Defiance
Oct. 18: LASD Holds Next ‘ETCH & CATCH’ Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event
Back by popular demand, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force, is hosting another “Etch & Catch” event.
Oct. 18: LASD Holds Next ‘ETCH & CATCH’ Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event
CDPH Wants California to Stay Up to Date on Vaccines for Best Protection During the Holidays
The California Department of Public Health is reminding all Californians that vaccines against respiratory viruses like COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus are the most effective and safest ways to protect themselves against severe illness this winter.
CDPH Wants California to Stay Up to Date on Vaccines for Best Protection During the Holidays
Barger Urges Businesses and Nonprofits Affected by Eaton Fire to Apply for Federal Disaster Loans Before Today’s Deadline
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is urging businesses and nonprofit organizations impacted by the recent Eaton Fire to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans before today’s end of day application deadline.
Barger Urges Businesses and Nonprofits Affected by Eaton Fire to Apply for Federal Disaster Loans Before Today’s Deadline
Oct. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Oct. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
I-5 On-ramp Closed at Lyons/Pico Canyon Road Thru Nov. 4
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor will close the westbound Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 for a continuous 24-hour closure now through Tuesday, Nov. 4.
I-5 On-ramp Closed at Lyons/Pico Canyon Road Thru Nov. 4
Supes Pass Motion to Investigate Fraud in County Sex Abuse Lawsuits
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Chair Kathryn Barger to investigate and address recent allegations of fraud tied to civil claims filed under AB 218, the state law authored by Lorena Gonzalez that extended the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse lawsuits.
Supes Pass Motion to Investigate Fraud in County Sex Abuse Lawsuits
Green Santa Clarita Reports Nearly 11K Pounds of Trash Collected During River Rally
Green Santa Clarita thanks the many volunteers who contributed to making the Santa Clarita 30th Annual River Rally and Environmental Expo a success.
Green Santa Clarita Reports Nearly 11K Pounds of Trash Collected During River Rally
County Holds Annual L.A. County Library Bookmark Contest
The Los Angeles County Library’s Bookmark Contest encourages young readers to celebrate their love of reading and creativity.
County Holds Annual L.A. County Library Bookmark Contest
Oct. 17-20: Caltrans Announces I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions Oct. 17-20 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.
Oct. 17-20: Caltrans Announces I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Sepulveda Pass
Oct. 9: Annual Free Senior Resource Fair at SCV Senior Center
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworrth) is hosting her annual Senior Resource Fair at the Santa Clarita Senior Center on Thursday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Oct. 9: Annual Free Senior Resource Fair at SCV Senior Center
Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Oct. 8: COC Board to Discuss Ruys Employment Agreement
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 8, beginning at 5 p.m. in open session.
Oct. 8: COC Board to Discuss Ruys Employment Agreement
Oct. 8: Hart Board Public Hearing on Teacher’s Union/District Negotiations
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Oct. 8, in open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: Hart Board Public Hearing on Teacher’s Union/District Negotiations
Dec. 13: Annual Santa Clarita Kings Day in Los Angeles
Get ready for the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at the Crypto.com Arena.
Dec. 13: Annual Santa Clarita Kings Day in Los Angeles
SCV Football: All Leagues Underway
Last week both Santa Clarita Christian School and Trinity Classical Academy began league play in football. Thus, all Santa Clarita Valley teams are now in league/conference play.
SCV Football: All Leagues Underway
Oct. 18: WiSH Education Foundation Presents ‘ASCEND’ Event
The WiSH Education Foundation will present ASCEND, an event designed to uplift and empower young women 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center.
Oct. 18: WiSH Education Foundation Presents ‘ASCEND’ Event
Oct. 9-19: ‘Resisted Living’ Brings Mischief, Madness to The MAIN
Brace yourself for an evening of laughter and loving dysfunction this fall as Resisted Living, a new comedy, takes center stage at The MAIN with performances on the weekends between Oct. 9-19.
Oct. 9-19: ‘Resisted Living’ Brings Mischief, Madness to The MAIN
Oct. 9: Oktoberfest Begins at Hyatt Regency Valencia
Oktoberfest will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, on Thursdays for the month of October beginning Oct. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 9: Oktoberfest Begins at Hyatt Regency Valencia
