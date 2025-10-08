COC Selected as Sole Community College in National Park Trust Ambassador Program

College of the Canyons has been selected to join the 2025–2026 class of National Park Trust College Ambassadors, standing out as the only community college among a prestigious group of universities nationwide.

Other participating schools include Harvard University, Georgetown University, University of Florida, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and 13 additional institutions.

The College Ambassador Program equips students to lead outdoor initiatives on their campuses, leveraging campus resources and community partnerships to foster recreation, environmental stewardship, and appreciation for public lands, all while gaining practical, hands-on experience in the park and outdoor industries.

“We are proud to be the only community college selected to join the 2025–2026 class of National Park Trust College Ambassadors,” said Brittany Applen, chair of the college’s recreation management department. “Programs like this allow us to connect students with local parks, trails, and public lands, while also opening doors to potential careers in the environmental and outdoor industries.”

As a participating college, COC will have two student ambassadors—Heidi Cravens and Amber Palomino—lead multiple events throughout the year.

-9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 – Parks and Paseos: Exploring Santa Clarita’s Trails and Parks:

*Participants will explore local trails and parks while learning about environmental stewardship and outdoor recreation.

-6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 – Top Out Indoor Rock-Climbing College Night:

*Students will have the chance to this exciting sport in a safe and supportive environment surrounded by friends from COC.

*A special student fee of $15 (with COC ID) includes climbing shoes and harnesses to learn indoor rock climbing.

To participate in these events, please email abpalomino@my.canyons. edu.

The National Park Trust works with U.S.-based colleges and universities to increase awareness, recreation, and stewardship of public lands.

For more information about the college’s Recreation Management department, please click here.

Like this: Like Loading...