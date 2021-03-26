header image

1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
map
COC Selected for NASA’s 2021 HASP Balloon Program
| Friday, Mar 26, 2021
HASP Balloon Program
From left, Sean Tomer, HASP project manager, and co-advisor/instructor Gregory Poteat test the performance of the payload's radio system from atop Bear Divide in the Angeles National Forest in early February.

 

For the fifth time in a row, the College of the Canyons Aerospace and Sciences Team (AST) has been selected to participate in NASA’s High Altitude Student Platform (HASP) program.

Utilizing its HASP 2017 mechanical design, the team plans to build a compact scintillator—which converts high-energy radiation to a visible light—to detect gamma rays and neutrinos in the upper stratosphere. The data will be used to determine the number of antimatter collisions occurring in the upper atmosphere.

“Our goal is to collect data on the frequency of antimatter collisions in the upper stratosphere,” said Sean Tomer, NASA HASP project manager for 2021. “This should give us a better understanding of the composition and origin of the universe.”

The 24-member team will use a plastic scintillator to test the effectiveness and longevity of this class of radiation detector during prolonged exposure to UV and cosmic radiation. Using an altimeter, the scintillator will be exposed to the atmosphere at an altitude of 100,000 feet for 14 hours and a photomultiplier will count scintillations.

“It is very exciting to have been selected once again for this prestigious program,” said Teresa Ciardi, a physical science professor at the college. “The team has worked very hard despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 and it has clearly paid off.”

Ciardi and Greg Poteat, an adjunct manufacturing instructor, provide COC AST with guidance and support as co-advisors.

COC AST will spend the rest of the Spring 2021 semester building and testing their HASP experiment.

Vacuum and thermal testing is scheduled to take place at NASA’s Columbia Science Balloon Facility in Palestine, Texas in July 2021.

HASP is expected to launch on Sept. 6, 2021 from NASA’s site in Fort Sumner, New Mexico.

“I am extremely proud of this team, which came together despite the challenges posed by this pandemic,” Tomer said. “I think it’s because we all share this passion for scientific discovery. Plus, Teresa and Gregory have inspired all of us so much, and they have provided incredible support every step of the way. We look forward to a successful launch and collection of data.”

Launched in 2015, the College of the Canyons Aerospace and Sciences Team participates regularly in the NASA’s HASP program and RockSat-X mission.

To date, the team has flown four high altitude balloon missions aboard the NASA HASP system; two to collect interplanetary dust particles, and two to neutralize harmful acids within the upper stratosphere.

HASP is a joint project between NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility Balloon Program Office in Virginia, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, the Louisiana Space Grant Consortium (LaSPACE) in Baton Rouge, and the Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility in Palestine, Texas.

For more information about COC AST, please visit the team’s website.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supreme Court Ruling Eliminates Cash Bail Statewide for Some
A new ruling from the California Supreme Court has said that judges within the state must consider a person’s ability to post bail and the authorities may not detain a person merely because he or she can’t afford bail.
Supreme Court Ruling Eliminates Cash Bail Statewide for Some
Mary MacAdam Becomes COC’s First Women’s Tennis Transfer Player
College of the Canyons women’s tennis standout Mary MacAdam has committed to Ottawa University Arizona, becoming the first player in program history to continue competing with a four-year program.
Mary MacAdam Becomes COC’s First Women’s Tennis Transfer Player
City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs Launches ‘Reimagine Public Art’ Virtual Exhibition
The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs on Thursday launched Reimagine Public Art, a virtual exhibition produced by DCA’s Public Art Division that highlights how artists respond to, and reimagine, Los Angeles amidst social, economic and healthcare emergencies.
City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs Launches ‘Reimagine Public Art’ Virtual Exhibition
Metro Approves $679.4 Million for I-5 Project
The L.A. County Metro board of directors approved a $679.4 million total budget for the Interstate 5 North County Enhancement Project in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, setting the stage for the project to move forward with construction of new carpool lanes.
Metro Approves $679.4 Million for I-5 Project
FEMA Gives Details on COVID-19-Related Funeral Expense Reimbursements
Families can soon access COVID-19-related funeral expense relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
FEMA Gives Details on COVID-19-Related Funeral Expense Reimbursements
Wilk’s EDD Fraud Prevention Measure Clears Second Hurdle
Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, announced Senate Bill 58 (SB 58), which would put the state’s Employment Development Department on a path to tackling fraud in benefit claims, has passed the Senate Committee on Judiciary. This legislation would require the agency to stop including full social security numbers on its correspondence among other fraud prevention improvements.
Wilk’s EDD Fraud Prevention Measure Clears Second Hurdle
Sierra West, MetroWalk Developments Get Council Approval
Santa Clarita City Council members gave the green light Tuesday to Sierra West — an 83-unit, five-story assisted living and memory care facility in Newhall — and MetroWalk, a 498-unit residential development in Canyon Country.
Sierra West, MetroWalk Developments Get Council Approval
Fostering Youth Independence Extends Virtual ‘Thank You’ to Volunteers During 4th Anniversary Celebration
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence marked its fourth anniversary by holding a virtual "thank you" to the many volunteers the organization credits for helping to provide life-changing support to a total of 94 foster youth since its founding.
Fostering Youth Independence Extends Virtual ‘Thank You’ to Volunteers During 4th Anniversary Celebration
COC Selected for NASA’s 2021 HASP Balloon Program
For the fifth time in a row, the College of the Canyons Aerospace and Sciences Team (AST) has been selected to participate in NASA’s High Altitude Student Platform (HASP) program.
COC Selected for NASA’s 2021 HASP Balloon Program
Today in SCV History (March 26)
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
map
California Expands Vaccine Eligibility to Everyone 16 and Older Starting April 15
SACRAMENTO – With supply of vaccines expected to significantly increase in the coming weeks, the state is expanding vaccine eligibility to more Californians.
California Expands Vaccine Eligibility to Everyone 16 and Older Starting April 15
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 23,000 Deaths; 27,090 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County surpassed a devastating milestone Thursday losing more than 23,000 people to COVID-19.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 23,000 Deaths; 27,090 Total SCV Cases
COC to Host Evening with Theatre Director Shelley Butler
College of the Canyons will proudly welcome theatre director Shelley Butler to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series Wednesday, March 31.
COC to Host Evening with Theatre Director Shelley Butler
USC Agrees to Pay $1.1 Billion in Sex Abuse Lawsuit
LOS ANGELES (CN) — The University of Southern California will pay $852 million to over 700 women who were allegedly sexually abused by former campus gynecologist George Tyndall as revealed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court.
USC Agrees to Pay $1.1 Billion in Sex Abuse Lawsuit
SCV Water’s Virtual Class to Highlight Vegetable Gardening
Have your beauty and eat it, too! Learn how to integrate edible plants, fruits and vegetables into a water-wise landscape that does not sacrifice curb appeal.
SCV Water’s Virtual Class to Highlight Vegetable Gardening
March 27: Hart District Governing Board Virtual Special Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special meeting virtually Saturday, March 27, at 8:30 a.m.
March 27: Hart District Governing Board Virtual Special Meeting
City Announces Green Santa Clarita April-May Lineup
The city of Santa Clarita has many exciting “green” events lined up for April and May.
City Announces Green Santa Clarita April-May Lineup
Local Food Delivery Service Donates $1,000 to Boys & Girls Club SCV
When WeGoSCV launched a cause campaign last June to support Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley it wasn’t intended to keep going.
Local Food Delivery Service Donates $1,000 to Boys & Girls Club SCV
Today in SCV History (March 25)
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Detects More Variant Cases; SCV Cases Total 27,065
Los Angeles County Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 92 new deaths and 666 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials continue to track highly transmissible variant cases.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Detects More Variant Cases; SCV Cases Total 27,065
Castaic District to Resume Full-Day In-Person Instruction April 19
The Castaic Union School District will resume full-day in-person instruction on Monday, April 19, CUSD Superintendent Steve Doyle said in an email to Castaic families Wednesday.
Castaic District to Resume Full-Day In-Person Instruction April 19
Parking Enforcement to Resume Countywide April 1
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Parking Enforcement Detail will again enforce all parking violations beginning Thursday, April 1, the department announced Wednesday.
Parking Enforcement to Resume Countywide April 1
City Unveils ‘Santa Clarita 2025’ Five-Year Strategic Plan
At the March 23 Council Meeting, the city of Santa Clarita presented "Santa Clarita 2025," the next five-year strategic plan.
City Unveils ‘Santa Clarita 2025’ Five-Year Strategic Plan
Supes OK More Valencia Project Updates, Vaccination Rollout
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved two additional motions related to the Valencia Project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch, a long-term, master-planned community west of Interstate 5.
Supes OK More Valencia Project Updates, Vaccination Rollout
