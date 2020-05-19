COC Sophomore Forward Jah-Kez Moore Commits to Dean College

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons sophomore Jah-Kez Moore is the first member of the Cougars’ 2019-20 men’s basketball program to move on to a four-year program after committing to Dean College earlier this week.

Dean College is an NCAA Division III program located in Franklin, Massachusetts. The Bulldogs compete in the New England Collegiate Conference.

Moore is a two-year member of the Cougars’ program after prepping at Palmdale High School.

During his sophomore season Moore ranked fourth on the team by scoring 8.2 points per game while appearing in 26 games with 14 starts. He averaged 21.9 minutes per contest.

Moore was also second on the team with 5.9 rebounds each night out, and added a long-range threat by shooting better than 32 percent from behind the arc.

He recorded double-digit rebound totals on three occasions and equaled his season high with 14 boards vs. conference opponent L.A. Valley College on Jan. 15.

Moore’s best game of the season game in a winning effort vs. West Hills Coalinga College on Dec. 7, with 19 points to go with seven rebounds. For the season he shot better than 41 percent from the field.

Those numbers represented substantial improvements from the previous season when the freshman posted a stat line of four points and 2.7 rebounds while seeing just north of 10 minutes of action each game.

Canyons had an up-and-down season in 2019-20, finishing the year 9-17 overall after starting 7-5 while playing its first six scheduled home games at alternative venues due to ongoing renovations at the Cougar Cage.

Canyons has seen at least one member of its program commit to a four-year program every season dating back to 1990.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

— Photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information