January 12
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
COC Spring 2026 Registration Now Open
| Monday, Jan 12, 2026
coc campus

Registration is now open for the College of the Canyons spring 2026 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 9.

Students can choose from more than 1,690 class sections across a broad range of academic subjects and career education disciplines. Course offerings include those required for degree completion, transfer to a four-year university, upskilling and fulfillment of prerequisite requirements.

“We are committed to providing accessible, high-quality educational opportunities that meet students where they are,” said Dr. Thea Sweo Alvarado, interim assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction at the college. “With a wide range of course offerings, flexible learning formats, and affordable options, the spring 2026 semester offers students and community members intentional pathways to achieve their academic, career, and personal goals.”

To accommodate students’ schedules and learning preferences, classes will be offered in a variety of formats, including in-person, online and hybrid options. Courses will be held at both the Valencia, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 and Canyon Country, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 campuses.

Enrollment fees at all 116 California Community Colleges will remain $46 per unit for California residents, as set by the state.

The spring 2026 semester also provides high school students with an opportunity to get a head start on their college education while saving money. Through early college programs, students can earn college credit that may be transferable to the University of California and California State University systems.

Tuition is waived for the following early college programs:

Concurrent enrollment: High school students may take degree-applicable courses at the college or online with approval from their high school counselor and principal.

Dual enrollment: College of the Canyons courses offered on high school campuses during the regular school day.

In addition, the School of Personal and Professional Learning will offer more than 290 free, noncredit classes to the community during the spring 2026 semester. These courses are designed to help participants build new skills and succeed in the classroom or workplace. Community members can also explore a variety of engaging course offerings, including yoga, photography and art.

For more information about the spring 2026 semester, please click here.

COC Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2026

COC Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2026
Friday, Jan 9, 2026
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2026 meeting schedule at the board's organizational meeting held on Friday, Jan. 9.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Students’ Groundwork for National Database on Water Quality

CSUN Students’ Groundwork for National Database on Water Quality
Friday, Jan 9, 2026
Armed with beakers, test tubes and multi-parameter water quality meters and velocimeters, a team of California State University, Northridge geography and environmental studies students, working alongside students from Cal State Long Beach, have spent the past few weeks scouring the burn areas of the Palisades, Eaton and Lake Hughes fires looking for natural rivers, streams, creeks and watersheds.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 9: COC Board of Trustees Organizational Meeting and Retreat

Jan. 9: COC Board of Trustees Organizational Meeting and Retreat
Wednesday, Jan 7, 2026
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold an organizational meeting and board retreat on Friday, Jan. 9.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Nominated for 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards

CalArtians Nominated for 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Monday, Jan 5, 2026
Film Independent has announced the nominees for the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards, with the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia recognized with three CalArtians nominated across major categories, filmmaker Rajee Samarasinghe (Film/Video MFA 2016), animator Sean Buckelew (Film/Video MFA 2014) and the late performer and creator Paul Reubens (Theater BFA 1973).
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 31- Feb. 8: Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Winter Bag Sale Saturday, Jan.31 - Sunday, Feb. 8.
Jan. 31- Feb. 8: Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale
CSUN VITA Clinic Expanding Free Tax Prep Service Locations
California State University, Northridge’s free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is expanding from 15 to 18 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, with the goal of assisting as many low-income taxpayers as possible.
CSUN VITA Clinic Expanding Free Tax Prep Service Locations
Jan. 15 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Jan. 15 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
ARTree Workshops, Spring Classes Available
ARTree Community Arts Center Workshops and Spring Classes are available for enrollment.
ARTree Workshops, Spring Classes Available
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2026-27 School Year
The opportunity to secure a spot for the 2026-2027 school year at SCVi Charter School is now available. SCVi has launched its enrollment lottery, inviting families to explore tuition-free, learner-centered education.
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2026-27 School Year
Jan. 12-18: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 13 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 18.
Jan. 12-18: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
TMU Holds off ERAU in Narrow Win
Avery Jackson and Brayden Miner both had 25 points as The Master's University men's basketball team knocked off Embry-Riddle Thursday, Jan. 8 by a score of 84-77 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Holds off ERAU in Narrow Win
TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet
The Master's University swim squads opened the 2026 leg of their season Wednesday, Jan. 7 competing against multiple NCAA schools on the campus of BIOLA University in La Mirada.
TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet
Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
Kathryn Barger | One Year Later
This week marked the one-year anniversary of the Eaton Fire. As I reflect on the past year and look toward what lies ahead, my message to survivors is clear: I see your pain, I respect your resilience and I remain committed to walking with you on the long road ahead.
Kathryn Barger | One Year Later
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
COC Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2026
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2026 meeting schedule at the board's organizational meeting held on Friday, Jan. 9.
COC Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2026
Strong First Quarter Lifts Lady Mustangs Over Eagles
A 24-point first quarter propelled The Master's University Women's Basketball to a 66-49 win over the visiting Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Eagles in The MacArthur Center.
Strong First Quarter Lifts Lady Mustangs Over Eagles
Feb. 7: Canyons Football Hosting Fourth Annual ‘Super Saturday’ Skills, Drills Clinic
The College of the Canyons football program is hosting its fourth annual Super Saturday Skills & Drills Clinic on Saturday, Feb. 7, as part of the annual 'Big Game' weekend.
Feb. 7: Canyons Football Hosting Fourth Annual ‘Super Saturday’ Skills, Drills Clinic
Feb. 21: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program Available
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting its next Rain Barrel Purchase Program and class beginning Saturday, Feb. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA.
Feb. 21: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program Available
Jan. 11: Cub Scouts Pack to Host Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night
Cub Scouts Pack 48 is hosting a free Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night for all community youth and families, 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 11.
Jan. 11: Cub Scouts Pack to Host Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night
Jan. 27: Finally Family Homes Oasis Resource Center Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Finally Family Homes will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its Oasis Resource Center 4:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 23120 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 27: Finally Family Homes Oasis Resource Center Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Jan. 19: Building Community at Fifth Annual MLK, Jr. Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together in reflection, service and unity at the fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Jan. 19: Building Community at Fifth Annual MLK, Jr. Day Unity Walk
Jan. 13: City Council to Consider Speed Limits for 208 Road Segments
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider establishing prima facie speed limits for 208 roadway segments included in the Traffic and Engineering Survey Study.
Jan. 13: City Council to Consider Speed Limits for 208 Road Segments
Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program Served 160 Families During Holidays
The Child & Family Center Adopt-a-Family program brought the warmth and joy of the recent holiday season to 160 families and 185 teens.
Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program Served 160 Families During Holidays
CSUN Students’ Groundwork for National Database on Water Quality
Armed with beakers, test tubes and multi-parameter water quality meters and velocimeters, a team of California State University, Northridge geography and environmental studies students, working alongside students from Cal State Long Beach, have spent the past few weeks scouring the burn areas of the Palisades, Eaton and Lake Hughes fires looking for natural rivers, streams, creeks and watersheds.
CSUN Students’ Groundwork for National Database on Water Quality
California Dept. of Education Announces Literacy Moonshot
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced the California State Department of Education's literacy moonshot, a five-year plan to close the third-grade literacy gap.
California Dept. of Education Announces Literacy Moonshot
SCVNews.com