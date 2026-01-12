COC Spring 2026 Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for the College of the Canyons spring 2026 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 9.

Students can choose from more than 1,690 class sections across a broad range of academic subjects and career education disciplines. Course offerings include those required for degree completion, transfer to a four-year university, upskilling and fulfillment of prerequisite requirements.

“We are committed to providing accessible, high-quality educational opportunities that meet students where they are,” said Dr. Thea Sweo Alvarado, interim assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction at the college. “With a wide range of course offerings, flexible learning formats, and affordable options, the spring 2026 semester offers students and community members intentional pathways to achieve their academic, career, and personal goals.”

To accommodate students’ schedules and learning preferences, classes will be offered in a variety of formats, including in-person, online and hybrid options. Courses will be held at both the Valencia, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 and Canyon Country, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 campuses.

Enrollment fees at all 116 California Community Colleges will remain $46 per unit for California residents, as set by the state.

The spring 2026 semester also provides high school students with an opportunity to get a head start on their college education while saving money. Through early college programs, students can earn college credit that may be transferable to the University of California and California State University systems.

Tuition is waived for the following early college programs:

Concurrent enrollment: High school students may take degree-applicable courses at the college or online with approval from their high school counselor and principal.

Dual enrollment: College of the Canyons courses offered on high school campuses during the regular school day.

In addition, the School of Personal and Professional Learning will offer more than 290 free, noncredit classes to the community during the spring 2026 semester. These courses are designed to help participants build new skills and succeed in the classroom or workplace. Community members can also explore a variety of engaging course offerings, including yoga, photography and art.

For more information about the spring 2026 semester, please click here.

