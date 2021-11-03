COC Spring, Winter 2022 Registration Underway

College of the Canyons registration is underway now with about 50% of the more than 1,900 class sections available in-person during the Spring 2022 semester at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses. The spring schedule of classes will also feature a mix of online and OnlineLIVE classes, giving students the flexibility to select the formats that best fit their schedules.

Students can choose from a variety of general education “core” classes needed to either graduate, transfer to a four-year school and/or meet course prerequisites associated with their immediate educational plans, along with career education classes that can help equip them with the skills needed to start working in high-demand, high-wage jobs.

New career-focused programs available in spring include tooling and milling and clinical lab science.

The college’s School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL)—which provides career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost—will also offer 190 classes in the spring.

Among the classes being offered are new courses in baking fundamentals, real estate and project management for non-project managers.

Classes are still available for students looking to get a jumpstart during the winter session, which features more than 390 class sections.

Running from Jan. 3 to Feb. 5, the winter session will be especially robust with high-demand classes in English, chemistry, biology, math and psychology.

The winter schedule also includes more than 50 PPL classes, including English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, human resources, GED preparation, career skills, computer skills, and Spanish for healthcare workers.

To register or obtain more information about PPL classes, please visit the school’s webpage.

If not held on campus, classes will be held in the following formats:

– OnlineLive – These classes will be held via Zoom on the days and times listed on the class schedule. Students will not be able to register for two classes at the same time.

– Online – These classes will not meet live. They give students the flexibility to complete instruction at their convenience.

Registration for spring 2022 began Monday, Nov. 1. The spring semester will run from Monday, Feb. 7 to Thursday, June 2.

Registration for winter and spring will be ongoing at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses until classes are full.

For more information about registration and class offerings, visit the class schedule.

