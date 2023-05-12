COC Standout Lauryn Bailey Commits to Cal State Dominguez Hills

By Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons sophomore and Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year Lauryn Bailey has committed to continue her career at California State University, Dominguez Hills for the 2023 season.

CSUDH is an NCAA Division II program located in Carson. The Toros compete in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAC).

Dominguez Hills assistant coach Danielle Jones recruited Bailey to the Toros after watching her offensive reign in COC’s game vs. conference opponent Citrus College. In that game, Bailey helped lead the Cougars to a 2-0 victory, netting a penalty kick and assisting the second goal.

The Toros can no doubt look for similar contributions when Bailey arrives on campus.

“When I transfer, I’m going to stay locked in,” said Bailey, who was a two-year starter for the Canyons program after a prep career at Burroughs High School.

In addition to Player of the Year honors, Bailey was a California Community College Soccer Coaches Association (CCCSCA) All-State and All-SoCal Region First-Team selection in 2022 after netting 15 goals, seven assists and 37 points across 23 games.

She also received All-WSC, South First-Team honors as a freshman in 2021 after working for 11 goals and two assists in 20 games. Canyons also won the WSC, South Division championship that season.

Canyons women’s soccer head coach Justin Lundin recalled several instances during Bailey’s two-year Cougar career when other coaches from across the WSC pointed out that the forward/midfielder served as the engine of the team.

“They would tell me without Lauryn we wouldn’t have been the team that we were, and what a great job she did controlling the tempo and making stuff happen,” recalled Lundin.

Leading by example is how Bailey captained her team and is something she plans to continue doing with the Toros.

“She does lead by example, but she’s also a strong personality for us,” said Lundin, remembering Bailey’s knack for stepping up in critical situations. “Even though she might be on the quieter side leadership-wise, you can sense her strength,”

Bailey will now bring that quiet, but influential, leadership style with her to Dominguez Hills as she takes the next step in her academic and athletic career.

