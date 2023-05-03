header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 3
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
COC Student Recognized by ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll
| Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Water drop


College of the Canyons student Jesse McClure is one of 175 students to be recognized nationally as part of the 2023 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll for his voter registration, education and turnout efforts ahead of last year’s historic midterm elections.

The ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll awards college students doing outstanding work to advance nonpartisan democratic engagement at participating campuses across the United States.

“I feel both surprised, and honored,” said McClure, who also serves as student trustee on the college’s Board of Trustees. “As someone who wants to pursue a degree in public policy and human rights law, student democracy and civic engagement is incredibly important to me. That being said, I only was able to do this because of the resources available to me from College of the Canyons, and I am very grateful for that.”

The 2022 midterm elections saw one of the highest youth turnout rates for a midterm election in the past 40 years, an estimated 23 percent of young people ages 18 to 29 turned out to vote nationwide.

“I wish to energetically congratulate Jesse for his outstanding commitment to civic engagement at the college,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “His dedicated efforts to engage his peers to get involved at the local level is inspiring and commendable. It is a privilege to work with someone of his caliber.”

With the help of Patty Robinson, faculty director of civic engagement at the college, and civic engagement team members, McClure was able to organize multiple candidate forums leading up to last year’s election.

Serving as a moderator and interviewer, McClure was able to help candidates feel comfortable while encouraging them to address tough issues, said Robinson.

“I cannot think of anyone more deserving than Jesse to be recognized by ALL IN,” said Robinson. “His interest in participatory democracy, as well as his passion to make a difference through the political process is infectious.”

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. With the support of the ALL IN staff, campuses that join the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge complete a set of action items to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement and voter participation on their campus.

“This year’s honorees played a crucial part in registering and empowering student voters ahead of last year’s midterm elections, resulting in historic turnout among young voters,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, Executive Director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is honored to celebrate hundreds of student leaders encouraging nonpartisan democratic engagement across the country. These students organized voter registration drives, coordinated campus-wide voter engagement resources and brought polling locations to their campuses. We are excited to watch these students continue to change the world.”

Through an intentionally-designed program that provides structure, support, and recognition, ALL IN works to improve civic learning, political engagement, and voter participation on more than 965 campuses nationwide. ALL IN believes higher education should play a role in developing an active and informed citizenry by educating students, motivating them to engage in American democracy, and instilling the value of lifelong participation.

For more information about ALL IN, please click here.
