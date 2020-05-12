COC Summer Registration Underway

Running from June 8 – Aug. 13, College of the Canyons will be offering a robust summer schedule of four sessions to continue assisting students with reaching their goals during this unprecedented time.

All four summer sessions will be held entirely in distance education formats, in light of the current limitations imposed by COVID-19 and shelter-in-place mandates.

“There has never been a better time for students to get ahead or begin working toward their academic goals,” said Joe Gerda, assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction at the college. “Our summer session was created specifically with the needs of our students in mind, recognizing that during these uncertain times, College of the Canyons is committed to maximizing academic pathway opportunities.”

The 2020 summer session will offer students more than 800 sections of high-demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines, as well as various noncredit offerings.

The majority of class sections offered will be courses that most students need to either graduate or meet prerequisites for transfer to a four-year school. Summer provides an excellent opportunity for incoming students to get a jumpstart on their coursework before the start of the fall semester in August.

The summer semester also offers those who have been furloughed or laid off a chance to enhance their skills or make a career transition. The School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL) at COC provides lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost.

Some PPL classes being offered in the summer include English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, GED preparation, career skills, computer skills, health, and Spanish for healthcare workers.

To register or obtain more information about PPL classes, please visit the school’s webpage.

In addition, high school juniors and seniors can take advantage of summer classes to earn college and high school credit while taking classes at COC with waived enrollment fees.

High school students (11th and 12th grade) can begin registering May 26, 2020. A final late registration period for all students will begin June 1, 2020. Summer 2020 enrollment fees at all California Community Colleges will remain at $46-per-unit, as mandated by the state of California.

Summer Sessions Breakdown:

– The college’s first five-week summer session will run Monday, June 8 – Saturday, July 11.

– A second eight-week summer session will begin Monday, June 15 and run until Thursday, Aug. 6.

– The third summer session will run from Monday, June 22 – Saturday, July 25.

– A final five-week accelerated summer session will be offered from Monday, July 13 – Thursday, Aug. 13.

Registration will be ongoing until classes are filled.

The college’s summer schedule of classes is now posted online.