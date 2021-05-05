COC Theatre Presents “Addams Family Quarantine Concert Version”

The College of the Canyons Theatre Department announced a live virtual production of “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version”, based on the eponymous television series.

The amusingly eccentric musical has been specifically scripted for a virtual production within a quarantined world. The show not only features the full cast of Addams characters, but also includes an ensemble of Addams ancestors freshly risen from the dead. Now united, the Addams family works together as they explore the depths of love and devotion.

“It’s been a blast to direct ‘The Addams Family Quarantine Concert Version’ in a new remote video format,” said Matthew McCray, the director of the production. “It is funny and clever, and it features all the crazy Addams characters. The show is going to be a wild and wacky ride for the audience and I know it’ll be a lot of fun to see.”

The production team was tasked with finding creative solutions in providing performers with a handful of tools to use while recording at home, such as green screens, props, costumes and specialty make-up.

“Creating a production remotely has its challenges and requires a lot from the cast, but our amazing student performers have risen to the occasion,” said McCray.

The entire production has been cast, rehearsed and recorded remotely and in accordance with the college’s social distancing policies.

“The innovation demonstrated by our faculty and staff combined with the commitment of our students has been extraordinary over the past year,” said Jennifer Smolos, Dean of the College’s School of Visual and Performing Arts. “While many other colleges and programs have postponed or cancelled performances and performance-based training courses, we find new ways to adapt our work to virtual stages and galleries – flexibility and innovation are essential skills for artists and we are proud to provide the resources necessary to support these projects.”

“The Addams Family” is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The show is based upon The Addams Family characters created by Charles Addams who have an affinity for the macabre.

The musical opened on Broadway in April 2010. The original cast featured Nathan Lane as Gomez and Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia. The show was nominated for two Tony Awards, among other nominations.

“The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version” will be presented as a streamed performance at 7 p.m. on May 7-8 and at 2 p.m. May 9.

Tickets are free but must be requested in advance of the performances by emailing david.stears@canyons.edu with the subject line “Addams Family Tickets”.

