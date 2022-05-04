COC to Hold Discover Day on May 14

College of the Canyons will hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities on May 14.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., more than 50 college representatives from various academic programs, student services departments, and student organizations will be on hand to answer questions about various college programs, campus services and student life.

“We created this event with the needs of our students and community in mind,” said Kelly Dapp, Director of Campus Life and Student Engagement at the college. “We hope visitors will come away with a better understanding about what the college has to offer and how they can make their dreams a reality at College of the Canyons.”

The event will also allow visitors to learn about programs that can assist students in paying for college, including financial aid options.

The following departments will be holding workshops:

-Business

-Biological and Environmental Sciences

-Animation

-Employment Center

-Empowerment Programs Information

-Pathway to Law School

-Counseling

-Financial Aid

-Theatre

Visitors will also have the chance to tour the offices of the Academic Accommodation Center, Fire Technology, The Learning Center (TLC), Welcome Center, MESA, Volunteer Bureau and Student Employment, Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement (MESA) and the College of the Canyons Institute for Culinary Education (iCuE).

This event, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the walkway between Canyons Hall and the Student Center.

Parking will be free in all student lots for the duration of the event.

For more information about Discover Day and the event’s complete schedule, please visit the COC Website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...