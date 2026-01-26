header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 26
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
COC to Honor Ed Masterson with 2026 Silver Spur Award
| Monday, Jan 26, 2026
SilverSpur-Hero-Banner

The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Ed Masterson as the recipient of the prestigious 2026 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of his longtime community leadership and advocacy for nonprofit organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Ed-Masterson-Headshot-1The 34th annual Silver Spur Celebration will take place at the Sheraton Universal on May 30.

“For decades, Ed Masterson has quietly and consistently dedicated his time, energy and professional expertise to advancing the missions of local nonprofits, civic organizations and educational institutions, including College of the Canyons” said Silver Spur Committee Chair Dawn Abasta. “His volunteerism and civic engagement efforts have helped shape and strengthen our community.”

Best known to many as the trusted voice behind the microphone at major community events, Masterson has volunteered his time as a master of ceremonies, auctioneer, board committee member and advisor for countless fundraisers and civic gatherings.

Since 1999, Masterson’s volunteer work has benefited more than 25 local organizations, including College of the Canyons, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, Valley Industry Association (VIA), WiSH Education Foundation, Child & Family Center, Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital Guild, SCV Education Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, among many others.

Masterson served as sales and marketing manager for SOS Entertainment, a role he held from 2011 to 2020 and currently works as a certified life coach with Michael Elliott & Associates. Throughout his professional career, he has continued to lend his expertise, resources and time to nonprofit organizations across the region.

His deep involvement in the Santa Clarita Valley includes long-standing leadership with both the Valley Industry Association and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. He has served two terms as chairman of the VIA Board of Directors and continues to serve as vice chair of workforce development, while actively participating in numerous committees and programs.

As chairman of the SCV Chamber of Commerce in 2005, he was successful in leading a community delegation to Washington D.C, which helped secure over $3 million in government funding for the Santa Clarita Valley. He was later awarded the chamber’s President’s Award, honoring the highest level of service to both the organization and the community.

In 2006, Masterson turned his attention to public service and became a field representative for former California Assemblyman Cameron Smyth, a position he held for four years.

A founding board member of the WiSH Education Foundation, Masterson remains an active and trusted contributor, lending his deep understanding of community needs to help support local students.

Masterson further solidified his commitment to higher education by joining the College of the Canyons Foundation Board of Directors in 2019, helping advance the Foundation’s mission to support students through scholarships and educational resources.

“I am honored to receive the Silver Spur Award from the College of the Canyons Foundation,” said Masterson. “Supporting students and the organizations that lift them up has been one of the great privileges of my life. To be recognized by an institution that works every day to change the lives of students through education is incredibly meaningful. I am proud to have played a small role in supporting that mission.”

His community service has been recognized with numerous honors, including the 2014 SCV Chamber of Commerce Community Volunteer Award, the 2021 VIA Connie Worden-Roberts Volunteer of the Year Award and recognition as SCV Man of the Year in 2019. He was also named to The Signal’s “Top 51 Most Influential People” list in 2015.

Masterson earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and film from California State University, Fullerton in 1981.

Upon graduating, he began his professional career as a VIP Tour Guide at Universal Studios and served on an advisory panel for the 1984 Olympic Games, providing operational insight related to security and logistics for the studio and visiting dignitaries. He later spent 15 years as a production coordinator for Universal Television, working on a variety of network television shows, before co-writing original screenplays for several Hollywood production companies.

Raised in Whittier, Masterson moved to the Santa Clarita Valley in 1988 with his wife, Valerie, where they raised their two children, Gage and Lizzy.

The Silver Spur Award is the Foundation’s highest honor, and it is given annually in recognition of the honoree’s commitment and service to the college and the wider community. The 2026 Silver Spur festivities begin at 6 p.m., with guests able to enjoy cocktails, dinner, and dancing. The evening will also feature a live auction and personal video tribute created for Masterson.

Previous Silver Spur recipients include: Marlee Lauffer, Steve Corn, Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg, Bruce Fortine, U.S. Rep. Howard P. “Buck” McKeon (Ret.), Jack and Doreen Shine, Jill Mellady, The Newhall Family, Remo and Ami Belli, Barry and Pati Gump, Richard and Marian Sandnes, Diana Cusumano, Myrna and Gary Condie, Harold and Jacquie Petersen, Wayne Crawford, Rita Garasi, Tom Veloz, Charlotte and Frank Kleeman, Gary Cusumano, Jay and Joyce Rodgers, Tom Lee, Lou Garasi, Michael Berger, Roberta Veloz, Dick Luechtefeld, Robert Ormsby, LaVerne Harris, John Hoskinson, Tom Dierckman, Scott and Ruth Newhall, Elisha “Aggie” Agajanian and Cliffie Stone.

For more information about the 2026 Silver Spur event or to become an event sponsor, please contact the College of the Canyons Foundation at (661) 362-3434 or email cocfoundation@canyons.edu.

Tickets are $225 per person. Sponsorship packages are also available. To purchase tickets for the 2026 Silver Spur Celebration, visit www.canyons.edu/administration/foundation/events/2026-silver-spur.php.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Finally Family Homes Seeking Volunteers for Oasis Resource Center

Finally Family Homes Seeking Volunteers for Oasis Resource Center
Monday, Jan 26, 2026
The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking volunteers for its Oasis Resource Center.
FULL STORY...

COC to Honor Ed Masterson with 2026 Silver Spur Award

COC to Honor Ed Masterson with 2026 Silver Spur Award
Monday, Jan 26, 2026
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Ed Masterson as the recipient of the prestigious 2026 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of his longtime community leadership and advocacy for nonprofit organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Jan.30: Hart District’s Got Talent Audition Submissions Deadline

Jan.30: Hart District’s Got Talent Audition Submissions Deadline
Monday, Jan 26, 2026
WiSH will be accepting audition submissions for Hart District's Got Talent Variety Showcase through Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 30: Deadline Approaches for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Nominations

Jan. 30: Deadline Approaches for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Nominations
Friday, Jan 23, 2026
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Announces Youth Soloist Winners

Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Announces Youth Soloist Winners
Thursday, Jan 22, 2026
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra has announced the winners of its Young Soloist Competition, celebrating the extraordinary talent of young musicians from the community and surrounding areas.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCVEDC Seeks Candidates for Vice President of Business Development
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is looking for visionary leaders in the business landscape.
SCVEDC Seeks Candidates for Vice President of Business Development
Finally Family Homes Seeking Volunteers for Oasis Resource Center
The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking volunteers for its Oasis Resource Center.
Finally Family Homes Seeking Volunteers for Oasis Resource Center
Jan. 28: Salsa Social at Margaritas Mexican Grill
Salsa on One presents its Salsa Social, 7-11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, at Margaritas Mexican Grill.
Jan. 28: Salsa Social at Margaritas Mexican Grill
CSUN To Honor Distinguished Journalism Alumni
Many of them started their careers behind typewriters, working for publications that counted their readers in the tens of thousands. Others helped break the glass ceiling or the color barriers reporting for radio, broadcast television and newspapers.
CSUN To Honor Distinguished Journalism Alumni
COC to Honor Ed Masterson with 2026 Silver Spur Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Ed Masterson as the recipient of the prestigious 2026 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of his longtime community leadership and advocacy for nonprofit organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC to Honor Ed Masterson with 2026 Silver Spur Award
Jan.30: Hart District’s Got Talent Audition Submissions Deadline
WiSH will be accepting audition submissions for Hart District's Got Talent Variety Showcase through Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m.
Jan.30: Hart District’s Got Talent Audition Submissions Deadline
Ken Striplin | A New Year, A Shared Purpose
The strength of a thriving community is measured not only by where we live, but by how we show up for one another.
Ken Striplin | A New Year, A Shared Purpose
Jan. 27: Santa Clarita Budget Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its Budget Committee meeting Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m.
Jan. 27: Santa Clarita Budget Committee Meeting
Jan. 26-Feb. 1: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 1.
Jan. 26-Feb. 1: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
TMU Baseball Falls in Season Opener to Warriors
Despite a lead-off home run on the second pitch by Ty Beck, The Master's University baseball team dropped the 2026 season opener 4-3 to the Westcliff Warriors Friday, Jan. 23 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
TMU Baseball Falls in Season Opener to Warriors
Mustangs Throttle Park Behind Jackson’s 45 Points
Defense was hard to come by in The Master's University men's basketball team's 116-99 win over Park Gilbert on Thursday, Jan. 22 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Throttle Park Behind Jackson’s 45 Points
Canyons Picks Up First Conference Victory 59-55 Over West L.A.
The College of the Canyons women's basketball team pulled out a 59-55 home victory over West L.A. College to earn its first conference victory on Wednesday night, Jan. 21 at the Cougar Cage.
Canyons Picks Up First Conference Victory 59-55 Over West L.A.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
<strong>1990</strong> - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2305.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2305.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2305t.jpg" alt="Mel Powell" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Today in SCV History (Jan. 25)
<strong>1915</strong> - Death of pre-Mentry oil pioneer & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw021704.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw021704.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ts1915t.jpg" alt="Perea grave marker" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
<strong>1888</strong> - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw3526.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw3526.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw3526t.jpg" alt="postal cover" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Honu Coffee in Newhall Will Close its Doors on Feb. 7
Owners John and Darla Evarts, who established Honu Coffee in Old Town Newhall in October 2014, announced on Friday, Jan. 23, that the coffee house will close its doors on Saturday, Feb. 7.
Honu Coffee in Newhall Will Close its Doors on Feb. 7
Kathryn Barger | Launch of County Homeless Services, Housing Department
This week, we officially launched the new Los Angeles County Homeless Services and Housing Department, whose work will have tangible, visible impacts.
Kathryn Barger | Launch of County Homeless Services, Housing Department
Feb. 24: VIA Luncheon, ‘Real Estate, Rates, the Workforce’
The Valley Industry Association will kickoff 2026 with the "Real Estate, Rates and the Workforce" luncheon 11:45 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24 at the Child & Family Center.
Feb. 24: VIA Luncheon, ‘Real Estate, Rates, the Workforce’
CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Captures Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
The nominees for the 98th Academy Awards were announced Thursday, and among those recognized is Pixar’s "Elio," which received a nomination for Best Animated Feature.
CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Captures Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
Stellar Defense Brings Win for TMU Lady Mustangs
The Master's women's basketball team held the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers to just 2 of 28 shooting from behind the 3-point line to win 68-43 at home in The MacArthur Center.
Stellar Defense Brings Win for TMU Lady Mustangs
Jan. 27: City Council to Consider Deal for Parking, Development on Main Street
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider entering into an agreement with Serrano Development Group.
Jan. 27: City Council to Consider Deal for Parking, Development on Main Street
2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Successfully Completed
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has announced the successful completion of the three-night volunteer portion of the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Successfully Completed
City Accepting Applications for the 2026 Summer Season
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting applications for part-time summer positions at Camp Clarita, Newhall Community Center and Canyon Country Community Center.
City Accepting Applications for the 2026 Summer Season
SCVNews.com