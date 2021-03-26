COC to Host Evening with Theatre Director Shelley Butler

College of the Canyons will proudly welcome theatre director Shelley Butler to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series Wednesday, March 31.
With a career that includes over 30 Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional credits, Butler has worked extensively on creating new work. She brings a unique perspective from years of experience working with writers in the development of new plays and musicals. She has also worked on the Broadway, First National Tour and U.K. productions of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and the Broadway production of “Guys and Dolls” at the Nederlander Theatre.
“We are fortunate to have Shelley Butler sharing insight from the world of professional practice in theatre across the United States,” said Jennifer Smolos, Dean of the School of Visual & Performing Arts. “Not only has Shelley’s experience as a stage director worked to redefine theatrical norms, but she also continues to inspire women to pursue careers in directing. I am delighted that her presentation also coincides with Women’s History Month.”
Butler’s most recent work includes the world premiere of Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House Part 2” at South Coast Repertory and the Japanese premiere of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo. She has directed and developed work across the country for theaters including: Ars Nova, Primary Stages, E.S.T., WP Theater, Hartford Stage, South Coast Repertory, Denver Center Theatre Company, Pioneer Theatre Company, Geva, The Old Globe, Contemporary American Theater Festival, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, New York Stage and Film, Dallas Lyric Stage, PlayPenn, New Dramatists, the Lark, New Georges, Dixon Place, The Playwright’s Realm, Wellfleet Harbor Actor’s Theatre and Keen Company.
Butler is also the recipient of a Drama League Directing Fellowship, a 2005 Director’s Guild of America Trainee, a member of SDC, the Lincoln Center Directors’ Lab and the Women’s Project Directors Lab. She also spent two seasons as artistic associate in charge of new play development for Hartford Stage and three seasons as artistic associate for Great Lakes Theater Festival.
At 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, Butler will appear as part of the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Industry Insight Series for 2020-2021, sharing insight from her theatrical career and how she has adapted her work as a result of the pandemic.
All students, faculty, staff and Patrons of the Arts members are invited, with an opportunity to ask questions during the event.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved two additional motions related to the Valencia Project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch, a long-term, master-planned community west of Interstate 5.
LOS ANGELES (CN) — The University of Southern California will pay $852 million to over 700 women who were allegedly sexually abused by former campus gynecologist George Tyndall as revealed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved two additional motions related to the Valencia Project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch, a long-term, master-planned community west of Interstate 5.
Southern California Edison officials plan to give residents a chance Thursday to ask questions and speak with them directly during two online meetings to discuss Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program.
The Oscars show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh on Wednesday announced 14 key members of the production team for the 93rd Oscars, which airs live on ABC on Sunday, April 25.
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday approved the creation of the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to administer the program and disperse assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 66 new deaths and 490 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as improving metrics bring the county near the threshold for the state's less-restrictive Orange Tier.
Donaldson Company, Inc., a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration systems and solutions based in Bloomington, Minnesota with operations also in Valencia, announces new capabilities and user experience updates to the company’s iCue connected filtration service.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he will not honor a subpoena from the county inspector general, suing to block the county from forcing him to sit down for an interview on what he knows about “deputy gangs” within the sheriff’s ranks.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.