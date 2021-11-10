header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
58°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 9
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
COC to Host International Forum on Youth
| Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021
College of the Canyons, fall rush event

For the third year in a row, College of the Canyons will host an International Forum on Youth on Nov. 15-19, 2021, which will highlight the challenges and aspirations faced by today’s young people through lectures, scholarly presentations, and other virtual events.

“Building on the success of the last two years, we are truly excited about this year’s theme of transition in a globalized world,” said Dr. Jia-Yi Cheng-Levine, dean of International Affairs & Global Engagement at the college. “At our first event, we reached over 500 attendees. Last year, we doubled the number of online views. What makes our third-year events unique is our focus on actionable projects. We want to listen to our students on what kind the world they want to live in and provide platforms where young people could feel that, together, we do so something about it.”

Hosted by COC’s International Services & Programs, the five-day forum was designed to help foster strong scholarship among faculty, form connections with international scholars, encourage dialogue on challenging topics that are timely and international by nature, and generate interest among faculty, students, and staff for projects and comprehensive internationalization.

The 2021 International Forum on Youth will feature scholars and experts from Nepal, Vietnam, Poland, and other nations, along with COC professors, who will provide insights into today’s youth based on their respective areas of expertise and inspire youth to act.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook who has been at helm of College of the Canyons since 1988, making her the longest serving community college CEO in California. During her professional career, there has been a transition in how society views women’s roles in the workplace. She will share her personal experience as a woman in leadership roles over the past 30 years.

Other presenters include:

– Prakash Chandra Giri, a principle and scholar from Nepal.

– Dr. Mark A. Ashwill, an international educator whose career expands the public, non-profit and private sectors over three countries.

– Magdalena Błyskosz, a high school student, social entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, and event organizer from Poland, whose global organization hosts networking events for students around the world.

– COC faculty members

The forum will include a student panel that will offer COC students a chance to voice their perspectives and will conclude with a virtual town hall where attendees can voice ideas and make suggestions regarding COC’s international efforts.

For a complete schedule of events and to access the forum online via Zoom, [click here].

For more information about the 2021 International Forum on Youth, email cocglobal@canyons.edu.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC to Host International Forum on Youth

COC to Host International Forum on Youth
Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021
For the third year in a row, College of the Canyons will host an International Forum on Youth on Nov. 15-19, 2021, which will highlight the challenges and aspirations faced by today’s young people through lectures, scholarly presentations, and other virtual events.
FULL STORY...

COC Ranked Among Top 20 Community Colleges for Hispanic Students

COC Ranked Among Top 20 Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
Friday, Nov 5, 2021
College of the Canyons has been ranked 19th nationally in The Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.
FULL STORY...

Local Nonprofits Invited to COC’s ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Virtual Event

Local Nonprofits Invited to COC’s ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Virtual Event
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
The College of the Canyons Office of Grants Development will host a virtual ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ panel presentation and seminar on Wednesday, Nov. 10, offering Santa Clarita Valley’s nonprofits an opportunity to learn how to improve their fundraising efforts and see their organizations thrive.
FULL STORY...

COC Spring, Winter 2022 Registration Underway

COC Spring, Winter 2022 Registration Underway
Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021
College of the Canyons registration is underway now with about 50% of the more than 1,900 class sections available in-person during the Spring 2022 semester at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Welcomes Longtime Nickelodeon Animator as Art Department Professor

CSUN Welcomes Longtime Nickelodeon Animator as Art Department Professor
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Aglaia Mortcheva has spent over 20 years working in animation, from Comedy Central to Nickelodeon and FOX, and is eager to share her insights on turning cartoons into characters people care about as a professor in California State University, Northridge’s animation program in the Department of Art.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
A New Leash on Life as a Peer Support K-9
Whoever said old dogs can’t learn new tricks hasn’t met Ginger, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s new peer support K-9.
A New Leash on Life as a Peer Support K-9
CHP Focuses on Eliminating Teen Distracted Driving
Using cell phones, eating or drinking, adjusting a radio, or simply talking with friends are all activities teens engage in every day, but these activities become life-threatening hazards while driving.
CHP Focuses on Eliminating Teen Distracted Driving
COC to Host International Forum on Youth
For the third year in a row, College of the Canyons will host an International Forum on Youth on Nov. 15-19, 2021, which will highlight the challenges and aspirations faced by today’s young people through lectures, scholarly presentations, and other virtual events.
COC to Host International Forum on Youth
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Notes High Vaccine Verification Compliance at Bars, Lounges, Nightclubs
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 1,174 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,158 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Notes High Vaccine Verification Compliance at Bars, Lounges, Nightclubs
Angeles National Forest to End Free Use Firewood Permits
The Angeles National Forest announced it will end issuing free-use firewood permits on Nov. 11, 2021.
Angeles National Forest to End Free Use Firewood Permits
SCV Student Alice Xie Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the community’s first Gold Award recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award.
SCV Student Alice Xie Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award
Henry Mayo Earns National Recognition for Stroke Treatment Efforts
For the ninth consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
Henry Mayo Earns National Recognition for Stroke Treatment Efforts
City Highlights New Art Exhibits to Explore This Winter
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts division invites individuals of all ages to explore the newest art exhibitions in our community.
City Highlights New Art Exhibits to Explore This Winter
High-Speed Winds Expected in SCV, Could Cause Outages
Weather experts are warning local residents that high-speed winds over the next week could result in power outages and downed tree limbs for Santa Clarita Valley residents.
High-Speed Winds Expected in SCV, Could Cause Outages
Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
Princess Cruises Unveils Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise 2024
Dreaming of exploring the far corners of the globe and only unpacking once? 
Princess Cruises Unveils Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise 2024
Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting its second annual golf tournament fundraiser Monday, Nov. 29, at the Oaks Club Valencia, starting at 9:00 a.m.
Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament
Saugus Knocked Out in First Round of CIF Playoffs
The nerves of what could be the final game of the season between these two teams truly showed as both teams had six penalties in the first half alone.
Saugus Knocked Out in First Round of CIF Playoffs
Housing Assistance Coming to L.A. County’s Foster Youth
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has been awarded 73 Housing Choice Vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as part of the Foster Youth to Independence initiative.
Housing Assistance Coming to L.A. County’s Foster Youth
Green Santa Clarita’s Tips for Sustainable Holidays
With the holiday season in full swing, there’s never been a better time to add a little green into your holiday routine.
Green Santa Clarita’s Tips for Sustainable Holidays
Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January
Santa Clarita Artists Association has been given the ‘green light’ to begin in-person meetings starting January 2022, announced program chair Gary Friedman.
Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January
Canyon Country Father Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Canyon Country Father Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Canyon Country Father Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Monday COVID Roundup: Parents Encouraged to Vaccinate Their Newly Eligible Kids
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday four new deaths and 996 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,111 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley
Monday COVID Roundup: Parents Encouraged to Vaccinate Their Newly Eligible Kids
Town Center Adapting to Shifts in Pandemic Shopping Behaviors
As the pandemic forced many businesses to shut their doors, altogether changing consumers’ shopping habits, retailers have had to find ways to adapt.
Town Center Adapting to Shifts in Pandemic Shopping Behaviors
Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Live Oak Elementary School Introduces First Robotics Teams
Live Oak Elementary School is proud to be the home of not one but two inaugural LEGO robotics teams.
Live Oak Elementary School Introduces First Robotics Teams
Friday COVID Roundup: County Reminds Residents Vaccination Sites Offering Pfizer for Children 5 to 11
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 24 new deaths and 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 37,913 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Reminds Residents Vaccination Sites Offering Pfizer for Children 5 to 11
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: