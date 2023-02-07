COC to Kick Off Super Bowl Weekend with Inaugural Youth Football Camp

The College of the Canyons football program is hosting its first Super Bowl Saturday Football Camp for youth players on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Cougar Stadium.

The action begins at 11:30 a.m. and is slated to include more than two hours of speed, agility and position-specific football drills and activities for youth players ages 6-14.

The camp is being hosted by Canyons head coach Ted Iacenda and a team of assistant coaches and student-athletes from the Cougars’ Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League co-championship team.

“We invite youth players from across Southern California to kick-start Super Bowl weekend with an afternoon of fun, learning and football inside Cougar Stadium,” said Iacenda. “This is the start of a new tradition you won’t want to miss out on.”

Registration for the COC football 2023 Super Bowl Saturday Football camp is now open through the athletic department’s online ticketing and registration service. Space is limited.

Fees are $40 per player with proceeds supporting the COC football program.

For more information, please visit COCathletics.com or contact ted.iacenda@canyons.edu.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...