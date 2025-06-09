COC to Offer Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program

In fall 2025, College of the Canyons will launch its Diagnostic Medical Sonography program with an 18-student cohort.

The hands-on program will train students to use ultrasound technology to capture diagnostic images that support patient care and medical decision-making.

“The response we had to this new program has been tremendous,” said Thea Sweo Alvarado, interim assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction at the college. “We received more applications than available seats. With specialized instruction, clinical experience, and preparation for national certification exams, students will gain the skills needed to thrive in this fast-growing field.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the overall employment of diagnostic medical sonographers is projected to grow 11 percent from 2023 to 2033, much faster than the average for all occupations.

The college’s DMS program will offer in-person classes at the Canyon Country campus with labs featuring BodyWorks Eve Simulator Training.

The 49.5-unit degree program will include completion of the following courses:

NC.DMS100: Introduction to the Field of Sonography

DMS 101: Patient Care Techniques for Sonographers

DMS 102: Sectional Anatomy for Sonographers

DMS 110: Abdominal Sonography with Lab

DMS 115: Vascular Sonography I: Introduction to Venous Systems with Lab

DMS 120: Obstetric and Gynecologic Sonography with Lab

DMS 125: Vascular Sonography II: Introduction to Arterial Systems with Lab

DMS 130: Ultrasound Physics and Instrumentation

DMS 200: Advanced Sonographic Practices with Lab

DMS 240: Sonography Clinical Education I

DMS 240: Sonography Clinical Education II

DMS 240: Sonography Clinical Education III

DMS 270: Registry Review

Upon completing the DMS program, students may choose to take one of two paths to become a registered technologist:

Option 1: Students must take at least two board exams through the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography to become a Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer.

Option 2: Students must take one three-part board exam through the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists to become a Registered Technologist in Sonography.

The college’s DMS program has pending accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs.

For more information about the DMS program at COC, please visit the program’s webpage or email DMSinfo@canyons.edu.

