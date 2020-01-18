COC to Offer Free Human Trafficking Prevention Training

In observance of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, College of the Canyons will offer two free courses in human trafficking prevention.

Divided into two parts, the courses will teach students how to develop a baseline understanding of the commercial sexual exploitation of children with an emphasis on awareness, identification, and the implementation of prevention and intervention strategies.

“We are very excited to offer these free courses to community members who are passionate about putting an end to human trafficking,” said John Makevich, dean of the college’s School of Personal and Professional Learning. “Students will gain the knowledge and skills needed to identify sexually and commercially exploited youth and provide culturally and linguistically competent support to victims.”

The following free courses will be offered:

* Part 1: The Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children – Awareness and Identification Training (NC.CSEC-001 CSEC) – 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29

* Part 2: The Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children – Intervention and Prevention Training (NC.CSEC-002 CSEC) – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1

Upon completing the two courses, students will receive a Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC) Training Certificate, which can be beneficial in many work settings.

The courses will be taught by Dr. Makesha Jones-Chambers, a licensed clinical psychologist who has been working in the field of mental health for more than 15 years. She currently works for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LAC DMH) as a program manager. During her 13 years with LAC DMH, she has served as a project lead for the development of programs supporting sexually exploited youth and LGBTQ+ youth.

Dr. Jones-Chambers has worked in various mental health settings with both youth and adult populations, including the California Department of Corrections. She also participates in the Santa Clarita Valley Human Trafficking subcommittee and teaches graduate courses in psychology at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

Classes will be held in Hasley Hall (Room 206) at the college’s Valencia campus.

To register for these free courses, please fill out an application online or contact the School of Personal and Professional Learning at 661-362-3304.