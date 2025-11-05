COC to Offer Occupational Therapy Assistant Program in Fall 2026

The College of the Canyons Occupational Therapy Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.

Expected to launch in fall 2026, the college’s OTA program will prepare students to become skilled healthcare professionals who work under occupational therapists to provide hands-on support and intervention. OTA’s aid individuals in their development, rehabilitation, enhancement, and preservation of essential life and work skills.

“We are very excited to offer an OTA program at COC for those interested in pursuing this very rewarding career,” said Anna Hillary, chair of the college’s OTA program. “Our program was designed for working adults and career changers, offering a late afternoon and evening schedule of classes. Space is limited, which is why we strongly recommend that students begin the application process as soon as possible.”

Courses will run Tuesday through Friday, from 2 to 9 p.m., exclusively at the Valencia campus, with all courses delivered solely in-person to maximize hands-on learning and student success.

The program will accept applications from Mar. 2 through Mar. 31, 2026.

Before submitting an application, applicants must complete seven prerequisite courses and attend one Zoom information session to learn more about the program.

Information sessions will be held 6 to 7 p.m. on the following days:

-Monday, November 17

-Monday, December 1

-Monday, December 15

-Monday, January 12

-Monday, February 9

-Monday, February 23

-Monday, March 2

-Monday, March 12

-Monday, March 30

-Monday April 20

-Monday, May 11

-Monday, June 1

-Monday, July 13

-Monday, August 3

Students must register before 3 p.m. on the day of the information session they wish to attend. Zoom credentials for the session will be emailed by 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the OTA program at COC and a list of the program’s prerequisites, please visit the program’s webpage or email OTAinfo@canyons.edu.

