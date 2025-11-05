header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 5
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
COC to Offer Occupational Therapy Assistant Program in Fall 2026
| Wednesday, Nov 5, 2025
Water drop


The College of the Canyons Occupational Therapy Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.

Expected to launch in fall 2026, the college’s OTA program will prepare students to become skilled healthcare professionals who work under occupational therapists to provide hands-on support and intervention. OTA’s aid individuals in their development, rehabilitation, enhancement, and preservation of essential life and work skills.

“We are very excited to offer an OTA program at COC for those interested in pursuing this very rewarding career,” said Anna Hillary, chair of the college’s OTA program. “Our program was designed for working adults and career changers, offering a late afternoon and evening schedule of classes. Space is limited, which is why we strongly recommend that students begin the application process as soon as possible.”

Courses will run Tuesday through Friday, from 2 to 9 p.m., exclusively at the Valencia campus, with all courses delivered solely in-person to maximize hands-on learning and student success.

The program will accept applications from Mar. 2 through Mar. 31, 2026.

Before submitting an application, applicants must complete seven prerequisite courses and attend one Zoom information session to learn more about the program.

Information sessions will be held 6 to 7 p.m. on the following days:

-Monday, November 17

-Monday, December 1

-Monday, December 15

-Monday, January 12

-Monday, February 9

-Monday, February 23

-Monday, March 2

-Monday, March 12

-Monday, March 30

-Monday April 20

-Monday, May 11

-Monday, June 1

-Monday, July 13

-Monday, August 3

Students must register before 3 p.m. on the day of the information session they wish to attend. Zoom credentials for the session will be emailed by 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the OTA program at COC and a list of the program’s prerequisites, please visit the program’s webpage or email OTAinfo@canyons.edu.
Nov. 8: CSUN Co-Hosts TreeFest to Help ‘ReGreen’ Altadena

Nov. 8: CSUN Co-Hosts TreeFest to Help ‘ReGreen’ Altadena
Wednesday, Nov 5, 2025
California State University, Northridge is partnering with AltadenaWILD and Outward Bound Adventures to host the ReGreen Altadena TreeFest on Saturday, Nov. 8.
FULL STORY...

College of the Canyons Students Launch High-Altitude Science Project

College of the Canyons Students Launch High-Altitude Science Project
Wednesday, Nov 5, 2025
The College of the Canyons Society of Physics and Engineering Students successfully launched a high-altitude balloon carrying a scientific payload that members designed, built, and tested over several months.
FULL STORY...

COC Paralegal Studies Department Celebrates 20th Anniversary

COC Paralegal Studies Department Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025
On Saturday, Nov. 1, the College of the Canyons Paralegal Studies Department marked its 20th anniversary with a special celebration held at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 13: COC Scholarly Presentation Explores How Black Music Shaped Democracy

Nov. 13: COC Scholarly Presentation Explores How Black Music Shaped Democracy
Wednesday, Oct 29, 2025
College of the Canyons professor Dr. Eddie Becton will deliver the scholarly presentation “The Soul of a Nation: A History of Black Music Informing Democracy” on Thursday, Nov. 13 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
FULL STORY...
