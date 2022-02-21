COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates

College of the Canyons Faculty Association, AFT Local 6262, and CSEA Local 725, will collaborate to endorse candidates for the College of the Canyons Board of Trustees. Any interested parties should contact COCFA for more information about the endorsement process.

“November 2022 is an off-cycle election and two of the five trustee area seats are on the ballot. The faculty and staff have joined forces and are organizing to elect pro-labor candidates for both seats,” said Wendy Brill-Wynkoop, Political Action Committee chair, COCFA. “We will be conducting interviews via Zoom for both areas on March 18th. We encourage candidates that are seeking our endorsements in any of the two area districts to contact us right away.”

To seek the unions’ endorsement candidates must first publicly declare their intent to run for the COC Trustee Area seat to be eligible for an interview. Eligible candidates will be invited to interview with the endorsement committee. Interviewees will be asked the same set of questions for each Trustee Area, and allotted equal time to provide their answers. At the conclusion of the interviews, the members of the interview committee form a consensus on each candidates’ answers, deliberate and vote upon whether or not to recommend for endorsement any particular seat.

“Budgets are choices that reflect our priorities and our values,” said Warren Heaton, Chief Negotiator, AFT Local 6262. “2020 was probably the most challenging year our adjuncts have ever faced. Nevertheless, the District refused to offer the adjuncts a pay increase for 2020. Rather than fairly compensate our adjuncts for their efforts, the administration chose to add to the District’s already substantial cash reserves. This means that adjuncts’ salaries will fall even further behind those of their peers at the college and throughout the region”

Election information can be found on the Los Angeles County Registrar’s site. Interested parties must live within the boundaries of the trustee area. A map of the new Trustee areas can be found at https://www.cocfaculty.com/22-elections.

The deadline to seek the unions’ endorsement for Areas 1 and 5 is March 14. “We will be having our endorsement interviews on March 18,” said Brill-Wynkoop. “COCFA has conducted it’s endorsement interview process each election cycle for over 10 years. We are excited to continue that tradition.”

Interested candidates should email info@cocfaculty.org.

About COCFA

The College of the Canyons Faculty Association represents the faculty’s professional and labor interests at the Santa Clarita Community College District. It is a member of the California Teachers Association and the National Education Association.

About CSEA

The California School Employees Association has championed the rights of classified school employees for nearly a century, transforming our members into respected partners of the education community. We represent more than 250,000 employees throughout California, making us the largest classified school employee union in the nation.

About AFT

The American Federation of Teachers Local 6262 represents more than 1,300 part-time faculty members, 653 of which are actively teaching at College of the Canyons.

