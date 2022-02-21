header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
49°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 21
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates
| Monday, Feb 21, 2022
COC

College of the Canyons Faculty Association, AFT Local 6262, and CSEA Local 725, will collaborate to endorse candidates for the College of the Canyons Board of Trustees. Any interested parties should contact COCFA for more information about the endorsement process.

“November 2022 is an off-cycle election and two of the five trustee area seats are on the ballot. The faculty and staff have joined forces and are organizing to elect pro-labor candidates for both seats,” said Wendy Brill-Wynkoop, Political Action Committee chair, COCFA. “We will be conducting interviews via Zoom for both areas on March 18th. We encourage candidates that are seeking our endorsements in any of the two area districts to contact us right away.”

To seek the unions’ endorsement candidates must first publicly declare their intent to run for the COC Trustee Area seat to be eligible for an interview. Eligible candidates will be invited to interview with the endorsement committee. Interviewees will be asked the same set of questions for each Trustee Area, and allotted equal time to provide their answers. At the conclusion of the interviews, the members of the interview committee form a consensus on each candidates’ answers, deliberate and vote upon whether or not to recommend for endorsement any particular seat.

“Budgets are choices that reflect our priorities and our values,” said Warren Heaton, Chief Negotiator, AFT Local 6262. “2020 was probably the most challenging year our adjuncts have ever faced. Nevertheless, the District refused to offer the adjuncts a pay increase for 2020. Rather than fairly compensate our adjuncts for their efforts, the administration chose to add to the District’s already substantial cash reserves. This means that adjuncts’ salaries will fall even further behind those of their peers at the college and throughout the region”

Election information can be found on the Los Angeles County Registrar’s site. Interested parties must live within the boundaries of the trustee area. A map of the new Trustee areas can be found at https://www.cocfaculty.com/22-elections.

The deadline to seek the unions’ endorsement for Areas 1 and 5 is March 14. “We will be having our endorsement interviews on March 18,” said Brill-Wynkoop. “COCFA has conducted it’s endorsement interview process each election cycle for over 10 years. We are excited to continue that tradition.”

Interested candidates should email info@cocfaculty.org.

About COCFA
The College of the Canyons Faculty Association represents the faculty’s professional and labor interests at the Santa Clarita Community College District. It is a member of the California Teachers Association and the National Education Association.

About CSEA
The California School Employees Association has championed the rights of classified school employees for nearly a century, transforming our members into respected partners of the education community. We represent more than 250,000 employees throughout California, making us the largest classified school employee union in the nation.

About AFT
The American Federation of Teachers Local 6262 represents more than 1,300 part-time faculty members, 653 of which are actively teaching at College of the Canyons.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates

COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates
Monday, Feb 21, 2022
College of the Canyons Faculty Association, AFT Local 6262, and CSEA Local 725, will collaborate to endorse candidates for the College of the Canyons Board of Trustees.
FULL STORY...

CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years

CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years
Monday, Feb 21, 2022
The Student Recreation Center of the University Student Union invites Matadors to celebrate the SRC’s 10th Anniversary all semester long with fun activities and giveaways during SRC@10.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair

CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair
Friday, Feb 18, 2022
CalArtians are featured at several February art shows in Los Angeles including the 2022 Felix Art Fair, running from Friday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 20 at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Professor’s COVID Study Could Help Manage Future Pandemics

CSUN Professor’s COVID Study Could Help Manage Future Pandemics
Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Even as the World Health Organization was declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves said the virus’s spread in Los Angeles County was already leaving clues for understanding how such diseases might travel from neighborhood to neighborhood in the future.
FULL STORY...

COC’s Training Institute Awarded $1.5M Contract

COC’s Training Institute Awarded $1.5M Contract
Monday, Feb 14, 2022
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute has received a $1.5 million contract from the California Employment Training Panel to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley who wish to retain an up-skilled workforce.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Mustangs Break Multiple School Records at Soka Meet
The Master's University Women's Track & Field set multiple program records at the Soka Indoor Meet on Saturday, building off its strong start to the indoor season.
Lady Mustangs Break Multiple School Records at Soka Meet
Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine
A storm system that could bring two inches of snow to the Grapevine and Interstate 5 is expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine
Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements
Princess Cruises confirms that it is participating in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters through March 31.
Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements
Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar
Los Angeles County will host a webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to provide a detailed briefing about its Draft Fiscal Year 2022-23 Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations, which will also be posted online.
Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar
COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates
College of the Canyons Faculty Association, AFT Local 6262, and CSEA Local 725, will collaborate to endorse candidates for the College of the Canyons Board of Trustees.
COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates
Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday released the latest data on COVID-19.
Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County
CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years
The Student Recreation Center of the University Student Union invites Matadors to celebrate the SRC’s 10th Anniversary all semester long with fun activities and giveaways during SRC@10.
CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree
In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk of California’s 21st District recognized several prominent community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of families and students living in Senate District 21.
Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 70 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 4,330 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 83 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314
Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf
Hugo Amsallem won medalist honors for the second straight week as College of the Canyons topped the field by better than 20 strokes to win the Western State Conference event at River Ridge Golf Course on Monday.
Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf
More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit some Los Angeles County beaches this weekend to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean waters.
More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend
CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair
CalArtians are featured at several February art shows in Los Angeles including the 2022 Felix Art Fair, running from Friday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 20 at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair
LASD Homicide Responding to a Death Investigation in Castaic
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation in Castaic. The incident was reported Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at approximately 7:09 a.m. on the 31500 block of Castaic Road in the city of Castaic. The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LASD Homicide Responding to a Death Investigation in Castaic
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue to Impact Drivers
I-5 corridor improvements continue to impact commuters and others driving on the northbound and southbound I-5. Work listed below will occur during daytime hours Feb. 18 to Feb. 25 unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue to Impact Drivers
Santa Clarita PAC Returns to Live Events
The wait is over. After nearly two years, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center is opening its doors to patrons for a new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians.
Santa Clarita PAC Returns to Live Events
L.A. County Workforce Development Seeks Input
Share your thoughts on how to strengthen Los Angeles County's workforce system. The new Economic and Workforce Development Branch is hosting public virtual stakeholder input sessions until March 2 and is seeking input from the business community.
L.A. County Workforce Development Seeks Input
L.A. County Elder Abuse Reporting Hotline Open 24/7
Los Angeles County is committed to creating a vibrant and age-friendly community where older adults can thrive and live free from abuse. The Adult Protective Services team protects the most vulnerable by providing round-the-clock response to reports of abuse and self neglect.
L.A. County Elder Abuse Reporting Hotline Open 24/7
Feb. 22: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. after it meets in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to participate in a conference call with legal counsel regarding pending litigation.
Feb. 22: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
March 8: Zonta Club of SCV Empower Hour Addresses Human Trafficking
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Empower Hour “SB-357 Crimes: loitering for the purpose of engaging in a prostitution offense” will be presented Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. by the i-5 Freedom Network, a nonprofit anti-human trafficking organization.
March 8: Zonta Club of SCV Empower Hour Addresses Human Trafficking
Feb. 22: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
The city of Santa Clarita is partnering with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local non-profit Bridge to Home for the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Feb. 22.
Feb. 22: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: