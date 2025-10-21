COC Volleyball Gets 3-1 Road Win at Antelope Valley

College of the Canyons freshman Addison DeGard served up eight aces and fellow frosh Martina Neveleff tallied 13 kills to help lead the Cougars women’s volleyball team to a 3-1 conference victory at Antelope Valley College on Friday night, Oct. 17. Set scores were 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18.

Canyons (7-11, 5-1) has won back-to-back matches with wins also coming in five of the team’s last six outings.

Aside from a slight slowdown in the third set, Canyons was in full control over an AVC (12-4, 3-3) team that had won three of its previous four matches.

The Cougars combined for 13 aces in the match and also ended the night with 70 digs, including 17 from both Degard and Morgan Dumlao to tie for the team lead. Amey Nono was next with 13 and Jorgia Horwedel added eight more.

The eight aces from DeGard were a season best. Neveleff’s 13 kills nearly matched her season-high of 14, recorded on Sept. 10 vs. College of the Desert.

Sofia Miranda finished with seven kills to represent her highest total since the first month of the season. Megan Moreno and Adrianna Pakes added five kills apiece to the attack.

Katelyn Nelson combined for seven blocks at the net with three solo stops. Dumlao and Jazmine Muñoz distributed the ball to the tune of 18 and 13 assists, respectively.

Canyons remains a game behind conference leader Santa Monica College (17-4, 6-0) in the top spot of the Western State Conference, South Division standings.

The Cougars are set to begin the second round of the conference schedule with a trip to Citrus College at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22.

After that, it’s back home in the Cougar Cage for a conference match vs. Glendale College at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24.

