COC Winter 2025 Registration Underway

Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter 2025 session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.

Running from Monday, Jan. 6 to Saturday Feb. 8, the 2025 winter session will allow students the chance to get ahead in their programs of study in a condensed time frame before the spring 2025 semester starts on Monday, Feb. 10.

The robust winter session will offer a wide selection of “core” classes needed for degree completion or transfer to a four-year school, including General Education and Career Technical Education offerings.

To meet the specific needs and preferences of students, classes will be held in person, online or in a combination of those delivery formats.

In addition, the School of Personal and Professional Learning, which provides lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost—will be offering more than 85 short-term classes throughout January and early February.

Some Personal and Professional Learning courses being offered this winter include English as a Second Language classes, as well as classes focused on improving computer and career skills, such as time management and negotiation.

Registration for winter classes will remain open until classes are filled or the start of the term, whichever comes first.

For more information about registration and class offerings, visit the class schedule.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...