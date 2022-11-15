COC Women’ Golf Holds 10-shot Lead at State Championships

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

By College of the Canyons

Led by the trio of Motoko Shimoji, Flora Peugnet and Carla Menendez, the College of the Canyons Cougars Women’s Golf team hold a 10-shot lead on the rest of the field after Day 1 of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women’s Golf State Championships at Morro Bay Golf Club.

It was a day of patience and frustration for the ladies as the par-72 course pushed everyone to their limits, especially on the greens.

The Cougars did the best on Day 1 of tackling the course and minimizing any mistakes for a team score of 331. Shimoji carded a 4-over-par 76 for the second-lowest score of the afternoon, topped only by Fullerton College’s Cathilyn Lee’s 3-over, 75.

Peugnet joined Shimoji in the “70s Club” with a 7-over, 79, while Menendez was close behind with an 8-over, 80, followed by Emma Tyni, who carded a 96 for the Cougars.

Madeline Reed shot a solid opening-round 80 to lead the Reedley College Tigers, who are 10 shots behind with a Day 1 score of 341. Tiger teammate, Keahna Castillo carded an 81 … both were top-10 scores among all golfers. Meghan Hansen shot an 89 for Reedley, followed by Gabrielle Jasso (91) and Melanie Davilla (94).

Sitting in third place is Saddleback College, who carded a team score of 343, putting the Bobcats just 12 shots off the team lead. Nicole Whipple shot a 79 to lead the way for the Bobcats, followed by Caitlin Randolph (86), Kenzie Edson (89) and Lia Harvey (89).

CCCAA Women’s Golf Championships

Morro Bay Golf Course

Team Standings

PL. TEAM RD. 1

1. COC 331

2. Reedley 341

3. Saddleback 343

4. Napa 346

5. Modesto 350

6. Fullerton 355

7. Sierra 361

8. Bakersfield 372

Individual Standings

PL Name College RD 1.

1. Cathilyn Lee Fullerton 75

2. Motoka Shimoji Canyons 76

T3. Nicole Whipple Saddleback 79

T3. Floria Peugnet Canyons 79

T5. Maddie Reed Reedley 80

T5. Carla Menendez Canyons 80

7. Keahna Castillo Reedley 81

8. Melanie Raymundo Napa 83

9. Demi Preece Desert 84

T10. Kayla Loera Mt. San Antonio 85

T10. Janea Caparros Modesto 85

T10. Maci Mills Bakersfield 85

T10. Natalie Armbrust Sierra 85

T14. Carlee Stevens Santa Barbara 86

T14. Esabella Barba Cuyamaca 86

T14. Caitlyn Randolph Saddleback 86

T14. Alexis Larsen Napa Valley 86

T14. Shireen Pervez Napa Valley 86

T19. Meah Collins Orange Coast 87

T19. Ylianna Fernandez Fullerton 87

T20. Kiana Bozeman San Joaquin Delta 88

T20. Shealyn Hanrahan Modesto 88

T20. Zoe Bremer Modesto 88

T24. Madison Shafer Antelope Valley 89

T24. Kaitlyn Loera Mt. San Antonio 89

T24. Kenzie Edson Saddleback 89

T24. Makena Ebster Modesto 89

T24. Meghan Hansen Reedley 89

T24. Mikaella Manto Modesto 89

T24. Lia Harvey Saddleback 89

T24. Olivia Machado Modesto 89

T32. Rhayna Vang Sacramento City 90

T32. Chelsea Wilson Sierra 90

T34. Gabrielle Jasso Reedley 91

T34. Jaidyn Eldridge Bakersfield 91

T34. Makayla Kearney Napa Valley 91

T37. Sharon McFarland Sierra 92

T37, Mya Brooks Napa Valley 92

T39. Sabrina Ladd Saddleback 93

T39. Taylor Eldridge Bakersfield 93

T41. Kaylee WeaverSan Joaquin Delta 94

T41. Liviana Griffin Fullerton 94

T41. Melanie Davilla Reedley 94

T41. Cali Fischer Sierra 94

45. Karissa Flores Saddleback 95

T46. Emma Tyni Canyons 96

T46. Rhea Sigur Fullerton 99

48. Olivia Waldren Sacramento City 101

T49 Joey Fletcher Santa Barbara 102

T49 Desiree Berdiago Napa 102

51. Danette Schutte Bakersfield 103

52. Jill MortonSan Joaquin Delta 105

53. Sushmeen Kaur Sacramento City 107

54. Brooke Maxwell Canyons 110

55. Alyssa Vasquez Fullerton 111

56. Ashley Cortez Canyons 114

57. Emma Ashcraft Orange Coast W/D

average scores 86.1

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...