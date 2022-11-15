COC Women’ Golf Holds 10-shot Lead at State Championships

Led by the trio of Motoko Shimoji, Flora Peugnet and Carla Menendez, the College of the Canyons Cougars Women’s Golf team hold a 10-shot lead on the rest of the field after Day 1 of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women’s Golf State Championships at Morro Bay Golf Club.
It was a day of patience and frustration for the ladies as the par-72 course pushed everyone to their limits, especially on the greens.
The Cougars did the best on Day 1 of tackling the course and minimizing any mistakes for a team score of 331. Shimoji carded a 4-over-par 76 for the second-lowest score of the afternoon, topped only by Fullerton College’s Cathilyn Lee’s 3-over, 75.
Peugnet joined Shimoji in the “70s Club” with a 7-over, 79, while Menendez was close behind with an 8-over, 80, followed by Emma Tyni, who carded a 96 for the Cougars.
Madeline Reed shot a solid opening-round 80 to lead the Reedley College Tigers, who are 10 shots behind with a Day 1 score of 341. Tiger teammate, Keahna Castillo carded an 81 … both were top-10 scores among all golfers. Meghan Hansen shot an 89 for Reedley, followed by Gabrielle Jasso (91) and Melanie Davilla (94).
Sitting in third place is Saddleback College, who carded a team score of 343, putting the Bobcats just 12 shots off the team lead. Nicole Whipple shot a 79 to lead the way for the Bobcats, followed by Caitlin Randolph (86), Kenzie Edson (89) and Lia Harvey (89).
CCCAA Women’s Golf Championships
Morro Bay Golf Course
Team Standings
PL. TEAM RD. 1
1. COC 331
2. Reedley 341
3. Saddleback 343
4. Napa 346
5. Modesto 350
6. Fullerton 355
7. Sierra 361
8. Bakersfield 372
Individual Standings
PL Name College RD 1.
1. Cathilyn Lee Fullerton 75
2. Motoka Shimoji Canyons 76
T3. Nicole Whipple Saddleback 79
T3. Floria Peugnet Canyons 79
T5. Maddie Reed Reedley 80
T5. Carla Menendez Canyons 80
7. Keahna Castillo Reedley 81
8. Melanie Raymundo Napa 83
9. Demi Preece Desert 84
T10. Kayla Loera Mt. San Antonio 85
T10. Janea Caparros Modesto 85
T10. Maci Mills Bakersfield 85
T10. Natalie Armbrust Sierra 85
T14. Carlee Stevens Santa Barbara 86
T14. Esabella Barba Cuyamaca 86
T14. Caitlyn Randolph Saddleback 86
T14. Alexis Larsen Napa Valley 86
T14. Shireen Pervez Napa Valley 86
T19. Meah Collins Orange Coast 87
T19. Ylianna Fernandez Fullerton 87
T20. Kiana Bozeman San Joaquin Delta 88
T20. Shealyn Hanrahan Modesto 88
T20. Zoe Bremer Modesto 88
T24. Madison Shafer Antelope Valley 89
T24. Kaitlyn Loera Mt. San Antonio 89
T24. Kenzie Edson Saddleback 89
T24. Makena Ebster Modesto 89
T24. Meghan Hansen Reedley 89
T24. Mikaella Manto Modesto 89
T24. Lia Harvey Saddleback 89
T24. Olivia Machado Modesto 89
T32. Rhayna Vang Sacramento City 90
T32. Chelsea Wilson Sierra 90
T34. Gabrielle Jasso Reedley 91
T34. Jaidyn Eldridge Bakersfield 91
T34. Makayla Kearney Napa Valley 91
T37. Sharon McFarland Sierra 92
T37, Mya Brooks Napa Valley 92
T39. Sabrina Ladd Saddleback 93
T39. Taylor Eldridge Bakersfield 93
T41. Kaylee WeaverSan Joaquin Delta 94
T41. Liviana Griffin Fullerton 94
T41. Melanie Davilla Reedley 94
T41. Cali Fischer Sierra 94
45. Karissa Flores Saddleback 95
T46. Emma Tyni Canyons 96
T46. Rhea Sigur Fullerton 99
48. Olivia Waldren Sacramento City 101
T49 Joey Fletcher Santa Barbara 102
T49 Desiree Berdiago Napa 102
51. Danette Schutte Bakersfield 103
52. Jill MortonSan Joaquin Delta 105
53. Sushmeen Kaur Sacramento City 107
54. Brooke Maxwell Canyons 110
55. Alyssa Vasquez Fullerton 111
56. Ashley Cortez Canyons 114
57. Emma Ashcraft Orange Coast W/D
average scores 86.1
You can be the first one to leave a comment.