COC Women’s Conference Returns to PAC March 26

After switching to a virtual format last year, the annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 26.

Held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year’s in-person conference will feature an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed around the theme “Reimagine a New You!”

“We are very excited to be able to host this highly anticipated event in person once again and in a new venue utilizing our amazing Performing Arts Center,” said Rian Medlin, interim assistant superintendent and vice president of human resources at the college. “We hope this year’s Women’s Conference provides attendees with a sense of rejuvenation to continue growing and strive to achieve their goals and dreams.”

A panel of trailblazing women will speak about their path to where they are now, what keeps them engaged, and their ability to be resilient during a pandemic.

The panel speakers include:

Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook (College of the Canyons Chancellor)

Patsy Ayala (Latino Business Alliance Advisory Member)

Deanna Austin (Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer)

Valerie Bradford (NAACP Santa Clarita President)

Niamani Knight (S.T.R.E.A.M. Founder and COC alumna)

Attendees will also benefit from breakout sessions throughout the day covering a wide range of topics, such as returning to college, career changes, painting with Pinot’s Palette, as well as a health and beauty workshop presented by Hestia Medical Spa.

A vendor fair of more than 20 booths will feature boutique shopping of unique for-sale items such as jewelry, boutique clothing, personalized household goods, designer handbags, children’s boutique, beauty items and much more.

Local nonprofits and women-owned businesses will be featured at the conference and representatives will be on hand to provide attendees with more resources and information.

Admission is $35, and $25 for students and college staff (identification required). Admission includes access to all events and activities, catered meals, as well as a raffle drawing ticket.

Breakfast and lunch will be catered by Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co.

Conference sponsors include presenting sponsor Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Valencia, College of the Canyons Associated Student Government, Mellady Direct Marketing, UCLA Health, and KHTS.

In order to ensure the health and safety of all staff, speakers and volunteers, all attendees must wear a mask while indoors and will be required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination and booster, or a negative test from within 72 hours of the conference date, to be admitted to the PAC.

Please click [here] for more information about the PAC’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for visitors.

For more information about the 2022 Women’s Conference, please click [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...