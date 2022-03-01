COC Women’s Conference Returns to PAC March 26

After switching to a virtual format last year, the annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 26.
Held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year’s in-person conference will feature an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed around the theme “Reimagine a New You!”
“We are very excited to be able to host this highly anticipated event in person once again and in a new venue utilizing our amazing Performing Arts Center,” said Rian Medlin, interim assistant superintendent and vice president of human resources at the college. “We hope this year’s Women’s Conference provides attendees with a sense of rejuvenation to continue growing and strive to achieve their goals and dreams.”
A panel of trailblazing women will speak about their path to where they are now, what keeps them engaged, and their ability to be resilient during a pandemic.
The panel speakers include:
Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook (College of the Canyons Chancellor)
Patsy Ayala (Latino Business Alliance Advisory Member)
Niamani Knight (S.T.R.E.A.M. Founder and COC alumna)
Attendees will also benefit from breakout sessions throughout the day covering a wide range of topics, such as returning to college, career changes, painting with Pinot’s Palette, as well as a health and beauty workshop presented by Hestia Medical Spa.
A vendor fair of more than 20 booths will feature boutique shopping of unique for-sale items such as jewelry, boutique clothing, personalized household goods, designer handbags, children’s boutique, beauty items and much more.
Local nonprofits and women-owned businesses will be featured at the conference and representatives will be on hand to provide attendees with more resources and information.
Admission is $35, and $25 for students and college staff (identification required). Admission includes access to all events and activities, catered meals, as well as a raffle drawing ticket.
Breakfast and lunch will be catered by Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co.
Conference sponsors include presenting sponsor Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Valencia, College of the Canyons Associated Student Government, Mellady Direct Marketing, UCLA Health, and KHTS.
In order to ensure the health and safety of all staff, speakers and volunteers, all attendees must wear a mask while indoors and will be required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination and booster, or a negative test from within 72 hours of the conference date, to be admitted to the PAC.
Please click [here] for more information about the PAC’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for visitors.
For more information about the 2022 Women’s Conference, please click [here].
Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art and related fields, has awarded California Institute of the Arts the No. 1 ranking in every category for which it was eligible in its 2022 Animation School Rankings.
College of the Canyons received the second highest team score in the nation for the American Association of Two-Year Colleges Student Mathematics League Test, which is a two-round competition that tests the problem-solving skills of students against others across the nation.
California State University, Northridge’s 37th annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, internationally recognized as the premier event in the field of technology and people with disabilities, is scheduled to be held March 14 to March 18 at the Anaheim Marriott. The event will feature researchers, practitioners, educators, exhibitors, end-users and more, who are coming together to share knowledge, new innovations and best practices to promote inclusion for all.
Celebrate International Women's Day March 8 at 4 p.m. with the Empowered Women Network of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature speakers Laina McFerren, owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant an Harleen Grewal, owner of Mind Body Infusion.
Flair Cleaners will host its Seventh Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, beginning March 1 and ending March 31. The food drive will benefit the nonprofit Santa Clarita Grocery in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Cube in Valencia will host an exciting game of high school hockey as the West Ranch Hockey Varsity team faces off against the Las Vegas Storm in the first round of the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League playoffs.
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger today released the following statement in response to California’s lifting of mandatory masking mandates in schools:
“I applaud our state’s decision to end masking mandates in school settings in the coming days. This is a much needed step in the right direction. It gives local jurisdictions the right to decide whether their children should wear masks in educational settings. Those decisions should be made based on local data, along with parent and staff input.
A thrilling comedy classic is headed to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. “Arsenic and Old Lace” written by Joseph Kesselring and presented by Olive Branch Theatricals will hit the stage March 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27. General admission is $15.
In recognition of Black History Month, Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that his office has recognized Lancaster entrepreneur Kendra Mays who owns and operates Kendra Mays Designs and Amaysn Events as Senate District 21st February Small Business of the Month.
College of the Canyons baseball produced a season-high 16 runs behind big days from Doyle Kane and Tafton Hensley to get past host San Diego Mesa 16-12 on Thursday in a high-scoring affair that had to be called after seven innings due to darkness.
Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art and related fields, has awarded California Institute of the Arts the No. 1 ranking in every category for which it was eligible in its 2022 Animation School Rankings.
The 2022 Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is seeking to raise $30,000 for new uniforms for the band and color guard, a new tarp for the Color Guard for competition season and the annual year end banquet for the band and color guard.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced a new exhibit, "Zoom In." The exhibit features art that portrays magnified views of real things including animals, insects, plants, people, etc. An artists’ reception for the exhibit will be held Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.