1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
COC Women’s Conference Returns to PAC March 26
| Tuesday, Mar 1, 2022

2022 Women's ConferenceAfter switching to a virtual format last year, the annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 26.

Held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year’s in-person conference will feature an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed around the theme “Reimagine a New You!”

“We are very excited to be able to host this highly anticipated event in person once again and in a new venue utilizing our amazing Performing Arts Center,” said Rian Medlin, interim assistant superintendent and vice president of human resources at the college. “We hope this year’s Women’s Conference provides attendees with a sense of rejuvenation to continue growing and strive to achieve their goals and dreams.”

A panel of trailblazing women will speak about their path to where they are now, what keeps them engaged, and their ability to be resilient during a pandemic.

The panel speakers include:

Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook (College of the Canyons Chancellor)

Patsy Ayala (Latino Business Alliance Advisory Member)

Deanna Austin (Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer)

Valerie Bradford (NAACP Santa Clarita President)

Niamani Knight (S.T.R.E.A.M. Founder and COC alumna)

Attendees will also benefit from breakout sessions throughout the day covering a wide range of topics, such as returning to college, career changes, painting with Pinot’s Palette, as well as a health and beauty workshop presented by Hestia Medical Spa.

A vendor fair of more than 20 booths will feature boutique shopping of unique for-sale items such as jewelry, boutique clothing, personalized household goods, designer handbags, children’s boutique, beauty items and much more.

Local nonprofits and women-owned businesses will be featured at the conference and representatives will be on hand to provide attendees with more resources and information.

Admission is $35, and $25 for students and college staff (identification required). Admission includes access to all events and activities, catered meals, as well as a raffle drawing ticket.

Breakfast and lunch will be catered by Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co.

Conference sponsors include presenting sponsor Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Valencia, College of the Canyons Associated Student Government, Mellady Direct Marketing, UCLA Health, and KHTS.

In order to ensure the health and safety of all staff, speakers and volunteers, all attendees must wear a mask while indoors and will be required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination and booster, or a negative test from within 72 hours of the conference date, to be admitted to the PAC.

Please click [here] for more information about the PAC’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for visitors.

For more information about the 2022 Women’s Conference, please click [here].

CalArts Animation Ranked No. 1 by Animation Career Review

CalArts Animation Ranked No. 1 by Animation Career Review
Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art and related fields, has awarded California Institute of the Arts the No. 1 ranking in every category for which it was eligible in its 2022 Animation School Rankings.
FULL STORY...

COC Receives Second Highest Score in Nationwide Math Test

COC Receives Second Highest Score in Nationwide Math Test
Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
College of the Canyons received the second highest team score in the nation for the American Association of Two-Year Colleges Student Mathematics League Test, which is a two-round competition that tests the problem-solving skills of students against others across the nation.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Names Hilton Als the 2022 Katie Jacobson Writer-in-Residence

CalArts Names Hilton Als the 2022 Katie Jacobson Writer-in-Residence
Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
California Institute of the Arts has named Pulitzer Prize-winning critic and author Hilton Als as its 2022 Katie Jacobson Writer-in-Residence.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Assistive Technology Conference Returns as In-Person Event

CSUN Assistive Technology Conference Returns as In-Person Event
Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
California State University, Northridge’s 37th annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, internationally recognized as the premier event in the field of technology and people with disabilities, is scheduled to be held March 14 to March 18 at the Anaheim Marriott. The event will feature researchers, practitioners, educators, exhibitors, end-users and more, who are coming together to share knowledge, new innovations and best practices to promote inclusion for all.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – March 2022
Being in touch with nature and preserving our beautiful environment is crucial for our well-being and the wildlife surrounding our City.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – March 2022
Monday COVID Roundup: State Drops Mask Mandate for Schools
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 67 additional deaths and 2,883 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 88 new cases over the weekend in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: State Drops Mask Mandate for Schools
COC Women’s Tennis Completes Undefeated Opening Round of Conference Play
College of the Canyons Women's Tennis completed an unblemished opening round of Western State Conference play on Thursday, defeating host Antelope Valley College 7-2 for a sixth straight victory.
COC Women’s Tennis Completes Undefeated Opening Round of Conference Play
Empowered Women Network Celebrates International Women’s Day
Celebrate International Women's Day March 8 at 4 p.m. with the Empowered Women Network of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature speakers Laina McFerren, owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant an Harleen Grewal, owner of Mind Body Infusion.
Empowered Women Network Celebrates International Women’s Day
Flair Cares Food Drive to Benefit Santa Clarita Grocery Nonprofit
Flair Cleaners will host its Seventh Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, beginning March 1 and ending March 31. The food drive will benefit the nonprofit Santa Clarita Grocery in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Flair Cares Food Drive to Benefit Santa Clarita Grocery Nonprofit
Wine on the Roof Returns to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation
Presented by the WiSH Education Foundation, Wine on the Roof is returning on April 28, 2022 at the new, beautiful Canyon Country Community Center’s Grand Room.
Wine on the Roof Returns to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation
West Ranch Hockey Varsity Team Advances to Playoffs
The Cube in Valencia will host an exciting game of high school hockey as the West Ranch Hockey Varsity team faces off against the Las Vegas Storm in the first round of the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League playoffs.
West Ranch Hockey Varsity Team Advances to Playoffs
Barger Praises State’s Decision to Remove School Masking Mandates
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger today released the following statement in response to California’s lifting of mandatory masking mandates in schools: “I applaud our state’s decision to end masking mandates in school settings in the coming days. This is a much needed step in the right direction. It gives local jurisdictions the right to decide whether their children should wear masks in educational settings. Those decisions should be made based on local data, along with parent and staff input.
Barger Praises State’s Decision to Remove School Masking Mandates
March 2: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting Will be Virtual
The William S. Hart Union School District will hold its regular governing board meeting Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be an online meeting only.
March 2: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting Will be Virtual
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ to Debut at The MAIN
A thrilling comedy classic is headed to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. “Arsenic and Old Lace” written by Joseph Kesselring and presented by Olive Branch Theatricals will hit the stage March 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27. General admission is $15.
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ to Debut at The MAIN
Wilk Names Kendra Mays Designs Small Business of the Month
In recognition of Black History Month, Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that his office has recognized Lancaster entrepreneur Kendra Mays who owns and operates Kendra Mays Designs and Amaysn Events as Senate District 21st February Small Business of the Month.
Wilk Names Kendra Mays Designs Small Business of the Month
Cougars Score 16-12 Road Win at San Diego Mesa
College of the Canyons baseball produced a season-high 16 runs behind big days from Doyle Kane and Tafton Hensley to get past host San Diego Mesa 16-12 on Thursday in a high-scoring affair that had to be called after seven innings due to darkness.
Cougars Score 16-12 Road Win at San Diego Mesa
CalArts Animation Ranked No. 1 by Animation Career Review
Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art and related fields, has awarded California Institute of the Arts the No. 1 ranking in every category for which it was eligible in its 2022 Animation School Rankings.
CalArts Animation Ranked No. 1 by Animation Career Review
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
Today in SCV History (Feb. 26)
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
March 5: Rare, Luxury Cars Valued at $55M on Display
Porsche Santa Clarita, in partnership with Cars & Jets, will host a Hypercars and Supercars-themed Cars & Coffee on Saturday March 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
March 5: Rare, Luxury Cars Valued at $55M on Display
Saugus High Band, Color Guard Hold Online Fundraiser
The 2022 Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is seeking to raise $30,000 for new uniforms for the band and color guard, a new tarp for the Color Guard for competition season and the annual year end banquet for the band and color guard.
Saugus High Band, Color Guard Hold Online Fundraiser
Friday COVID Roundup: Two New Deaths Bring Santa Clarita Total to 432
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 68 additional deaths and 2,406 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Two New Deaths Bring Santa Clarita Total to 432
March 1: Camp Clarita Begins Registration for Summer Sessions
The city of Santa Clarita's Recreation and Community Services Division welcomes you to Camp Clarita, a popular summer day camp program held at locations throughout Santa Clarita.
March 1: Camp Clarita Begins Registration for Summer Sessions
March 4: ‘Zoom In’ Exhibit, Artists’ Reception at SCAA
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced a new exhibit, "Zoom In." The exhibit features art that portrays magnified views of real things including animals, insects, plants, people, etc. An artists’ reception for the exhibit will be held Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
March 4: ‘Zoom In’ Exhibit, Artists’ Reception at SCAA
