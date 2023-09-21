CAMARILLO — College of the Canyons finished in second place, a shot behind tourney host Moorpark College, as the Western State Conference (WSC) event at Sterling Hills Golf Course on Monday.

The Lady Cougars, playing without No. 3 golfer Nisha Gaulke, settled for second place with a four-player score of 340. Moorpark carded a 339 to win the event with Santa Barbara City College in third with a score of 345. Bakersfield was fourth in the team standings at 353.

The second-place result snapped an 11-tourney conference win streak for Canyons dating back to the start of the 2022 season. COC last finished runner-up in a WSC tourney on Oct. 18, 2021.

Canyons sophomore Motoko Shimoji was the leader for her squad with a score of 78, also finishing fifth in the field of more than 30 players. Shimoji has now finished in the top five in each of the first three events.

Flora Peugnet was next at 82 to finish sixth in the field. Brooke Maxwell finished the day at 84 to round out the COC top three in eighth place.

Freshman Elena Ortuno-Montalban was the last to score for Canyons with a round of 96, placing her 22nd overall. Linnéa Nilsson shot a 101 but had her score dropped from the final count.

COC will close out the month by hosting its home conference tourney at Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura, 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25.

TEAM SCORES

1. Moorpark (339) 2. Canyons (340) 3. Santa Barbara (345) 4. Bakersfield (353) 5. Allan Hancock (385) 6. Antelope Valley (405) 7. Citrus (447)

CANYONS INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Motoko Shimoji (78 – 5th); Flora Peugnet (82 – 6th); Brooke Maxwell 84 – T8th); Elena Ortuno-Montalban (96 – 22nd); Linnéa Nilsson (101 – 25th)

FIELD INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS (TOP-25)

1 – 73 – Isabelle Olivas-Lowell (CIT)

2 – 74 – Lizette Orellana (MP)

3 – 76 – Sophie McCoy (SBCC)

4 – 77 — Maci Mills (BC)

5 – 78 – Motoko Shimoji (COC)

6 – 82 – Flora Peugnet (COC)

7 – 83 – Emma Anderson (MP)

8 – 84 – Brooke Maxwell (COC); Kariss Whitford (AHC); Taylor Waters (AVC)

11 – 86 – Megan Duncan (SBCC); Terry Muller (AVC)

13 – 88 – Kimberly Luby (SBCC)

14 – 89 – Jaidyn Eldridge (BC)

15 – 90 – Danika Black (AHC); Devin Middleton (MP)

17 – 92 – Makayla Low (MP)

18 – 93 – Bella Burks (SBCC)

19 – 94 – Taylor Eldridge (SBCC); Abigail McNutt (SBCC)

21 – 95 – Emily Ruiz (SBCC)

22- 96 – Elena Ortuno-Montalban (COC)

23 – 98 – Amaya Urquidez (SBCC)

24 – 100 – Ella Arce (SBCC)

25 – 101 – Linnéa Nilsson (COC)