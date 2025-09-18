COC Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 7

College of the Canyons women’s soccer checks in at No. 7 in the first California Community College Sports Information Association statewide rankings released Sept. 16.

Canyons (4-0) is also the No. 5 ranked team in Southern California and the only Western State Conference program included in the rankings. The Cougars also sit at No. 15 in the United Soccer Coaches national junior college DIII rankings.

COC started the 2025 season with non-conference victories over San Diego Miramar College, Fullerton College and San Diego Mesa College.

On Tuesday, Sept. 16 No. 7 Canyons took its newly bestowed ranking into a road contest at San Bernardino Valley College, emerging victorious in a 2-0 final score.

Saddleback College (5-0) sits atop the rankings with 13 first place votes, one of five teams from the Orange Empire Conference to be included in the top 20.

No. 2 Cypress College (4-1) was followed by No. 3 Modesto College (6-0), with City College of San Francisco (4-2) and Long Beach City College (5-1) sharing the No. 4 position.

No. 6 Chaffey College (3-1-1), No. 7 Canyons, No. 8 Folsom Lake College (6-0), No. 9 Hartnell College and No. 10 Southwestern (3-0-2) round out the top 10.

A full top-20 ranking is included here.

Canyons will next travel to Allan Hancock College on Friday, Sept. 19. First touch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

