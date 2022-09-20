COC Women’s Soccer Score Road Win, 2-0 Over San Bernardino Valley

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

By College of the Canyons

College of the Canyons Women’s Soccer scored a 2-0 road victory at San Bernardino Valley College on Sept. 13, with a pair of second half scores from the Cougars proving to be the difference maker.

Canyons (3-0) controlled all areas of the game, having outshot SBVC (2-4) by a 31-4 margin and earning five corner kicks compared to none for the Wolverines. San Bernardino recorded just one shot in the second half.

Those numbers resulted in a combined 17 saves from the Wolverines goalkeepers with the majority of those saves credited to Haley Weghorst, who eventually look the loss.

Canyons keeper Kylie Yuzon (2-0) ended the match with three saves and her second clean sheet in as many games.

The two sides played to a scoreless first half despite constant pressure, in the form of 18 shots across the first 45 minutes, provided by the Cougars.

However, it wasn’t until the 53rd minute that COC got on the board with a scoring touch from Natalia Zuluaga Ramirez, which come on a header from a corner kick sent by Katie Russell. The assist was the second of the season for Russell, while the goal was Ramirez’ first of the year.

In the 86th minute it was sophomore Lauryn Bailey playing the rebound from a Rebekah Brooks shot attempt who was able to find the back of the net. Bailey’s goal, her second of the season, came while playing on her birthday.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department at COC Athletics.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...