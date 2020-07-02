COC’s All-State Linebacker Charles Ike Commits to Idaho State

Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons All-State middle linebacker Charles Ike, one of the most prodigious tacklers in the program’s proud history, has signed with Idaho State University after a notable two-year run as one of the Cougars’ top defensive playmakers.

Idaho State University is an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program located in Pocatello, Idaho. The Bengals compete in the Big Sky Conference.

Ike recorded a school record 107 total tackles in 2019 to break the former mark of 103 shared by former Cougars linebackers Jerrod Perry and Joey LaRocque, who both starred for COC during the 2004 National Championship season.

The Cougars’ defensive signal caller finished the 2019 season ranked fourth in the state in total tackles, while his 72 solo takedowns was the No. 1 mark.

Ike added 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception in being named a member of the 2019 Region III All-California Community College Football Team. The Hart High School alumni, was also a unanimous selection to the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League First-Team All-Defense.

Averaging 8.9 tackles per contest, which ranked seventh in the state, Ike posted five games with double-digit tackle totals.

His season-high of 20 tackles vs. Saddleback College in the opening round of the Southern California Regional Playoffs represented another Cougars’ all-time program record.

Ike’s 16-tackle effort in COC’s week eight conference victory over Ventura College earned the sophomore SCFA Defensive Player of the Week honors.

As a freshman in 2018, Ike finished the season with 42 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and six tackles for loss to earn Second-Team all-conference honors.

Ike’s combined two-year mark of 149 total tackles also places him high among the program’s all-time leaders in career tackles.

Prior to signing with the Bengals earlier this month, Ike earned his associate of arts degree in psychology as a member of the College of the Canyons 50th Anniversary class.

Ike is the latest member of the Cougars’ 2019 squad to join an NCAA Division I Program.

The middle linebacker joins of group of nine players on the defensive side of the ball, including recent signees in linebacker/defensive end Bradley Brown (Northern Arizona University), defensive lineman Aurion Peoples (Arkansas State University), outside linebacker Khalib Johns (Kent State University), defensive end Benjamin Seymour (Montana State University) and safety Jaquine Vukobradovich (North Carolina Central University).

Defensive lineman Jack Schultz (Abilene Christian University), linebacker Tyler Richardson (Wagner College) and safety Tre Valler (Wagner College) all signed during the early period and arrived at their respective campuses for the spring semester.

In all, more than 25 Canyons players have received and/or accepted offers from NCAA Division I programs.

Other players transferring to four-year schools for the 2020 season include: offensive tackle Kilian Zierer (University of Auburn), center Jordan Palmer (Middle Tennessee State University), kicker Tanner Brown (University of Nevada Las Vegas), running back Cayden Dunn (Northwestern State University), quarterback Armani Edden (University of Hawai’i at Mānoa), wide receiver Alonzell Henderson (University of Hawai’i at Mānoa) and offensive lineman Azad Markosian (Austin Peay State University).