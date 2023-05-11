COC’s Andy Ambriz Named Conference Player of the Year

Story and photos by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons produced seven All-Western State Conference, South Division honorees, including conference Player of the Year Andy Ambriz.

Ambriz finished the regular season batting a .409 and slugging a .717 across 37 games. The third baseman was responsible for 55 RBIs, 42 runs, including 11 home runs, 65 hits with 12 doubles and a triple. He worked for a 16-game hitting streak dating back to March 25, where he slammed five home runs and 33 RBIs in that span.

Canyons was also represented by Colin Yeaman and Andrew Allanson as All-WSC, South Division First-Team honorees.

Yeaman, a Saugus High graduate, built up a .366 batting average and a .661 slugging percentage in his 29 games. The shortstop produced 35 RBIs and 27 runs with his 41 hits and held the highest number of doubles for the Cougars. He collected six home runs on the season, including a walk-off grand slam to beat Los Angeles Valley College on March 18.

Allanson, a sophomore catcher, defended home plate while batting a .379 with a slugging percentage of .589. Allanson totaled 33 runs and 29 RBIs on his 47 hits with eight doubles.

COC sophomore Charlie Rocca earned a spot on the All-WSC, South Second-Team with his 33 RBIs and 45 runs, which included five homers. He finished the regular season with a .321 batting average and .442 slugging percentage.

The Cougars also received Honorable Mention accolades for freshman Jake Schwartz and sophomores Jovan Camacho and Gavino Rosales.

Schwartz worked first base for the Cougars, while closing out a few games from the mound. The West Ranch High School graduate appeared in all 38 games bringing in 34 RBIs and 35 runs with three home runs. He acquired 11 doubles and finished the regular season with a .276 batting average and .404 slugging percentage. In his 23 and 2/3 innings pitched, Schwartz threw 12 strikes and worked for a 3.04 ERA with a 2-1 record alongside four saves.

Camacho closed out the regular season with a .287 batting average and .439 slugging percentage while patrolling center field. In his 38 games he collected 19 RBIs and made his way around the bases 46 times. He worked for 12 doubles and two triples and held the highest number of stolen bases (12) for the Cougars.

From the mound, Rosales worked for 63 and 2/3 innings for the Cougars concluding the regular season with a 4-0 record and 4.10 ERA. Rosales allowed for 43 runs on 83 hits, 29 of those unearned, and gave up six home runs while issuing 59 strikeouts.

Schwartz, Camacho and Rosales were also Gold Glove Award winners at their respective positions.

The Cougars (22-16, 13-8) finished the regular season with a combined .315 team batting average.

Canyons now enter the CCCAA SoCal Regional Playoffs with a best-of-three series at Orange Coast College beginning Friday, May 5.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...