header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 11
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
COC’s Andy Ambriz Named Conference Player of the Year
| Thursday, May 11, 2023
COC Baseball

Story and photos by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information 

College of the Canyons produced seven All-Western State Conference, South Division honorees, including conference Player of the Year Andy Ambriz.

Ambriz finished the regular season batting a .409 and slugging a .717 across 37 games. The third baseman was responsible for 55 RBIs, 42 runs, including 11 home runs, 65 hits with 12 doubles and a triple. He worked for a 16-game hitting streak dating back to March 25, where he slammed five home runs and 33 RBIs in that span.

Canyons was also represented by Colin Yeaman and Andrew Allanson as All-WSC, South Division First-Team honorees.

Yeaman, a Saugus High graduate, built up a .366 batting average and a .661 slugging percentage in his 29 games. The shortstop produced 35 RBIs and 27 runs with his 41 hits and held the highest number of doubles for the Cougars. He collected six home runs on the season, including a walk-off grand slam to beat Los Angeles Valley College on March 18.

Allanson, a sophomore catcher, defended home plate while batting a .379 with a slugging percentage of .589. Allanson totaled 33 runs and 29 RBIs on his 47 hits with eight doubles.

COC sophomore Charlie Rocca earned a spot on the All-WSC, South Second-Team with his 33 RBIs and 45 runs, which included five homers. He finished the regular season with a .321 batting average and .442 slugging percentage.

The Cougars also received Honorable Mention accolades for freshman Jake Schwartz and sophomores Jovan Camacho and Gavino Rosales.

Schwartz worked first base for the Cougars, while closing out a few games from the mound. The West Ranch High School graduate appeared in all 38 games bringing in 34 RBIs and 35 runs with three home runs. He acquired 11 doubles and finished the regular season with a .276 batting average and .404 slugging percentage.  In his 23 and 2/3 innings pitched, Schwartz threw 12 strikes and worked for a 3.04 ERA with a 2-1 record alongside four saves.

Camacho closed out the regular season with a .287 batting average and .439 slugging percentage while patrolling center field. In his 38 games he collected 19 RBIs and made his way around the bases 46 times.  He worked for 12 doubles and two triples and held the highest number of stolen bases (12) for the Cougars.

From the mound, Rosales worked for 63 and 2/3 innings for the Cougars concluding the regular season with a 4-0 record and 4.10 ERA. Rosales allowed for 43 runs on 83 hits, 29 of those unearned, and gave up six home runs while issuing 59 strikeouts.

Schwartz, Camacho and Rosales were also Gold Glove Award winners at their respective positions.

The Cougars (22-16, 13-8) finished the regular season with a combined .315 team batting average.

Canyons now enter the CCCAA SoCal Regional Playoffs with a best-of-three series at Orange Coast College beginning Friday, May 5.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

COC’s Andy Ambriz Named Conference Player of the Year

COC’s Andy Ambriz Named Conference Player of the Year
Thursday, May 11, 2023
College of the Canyons produced seven All-Western State Conference, South Division honorees, including conference Player of the Year Andy Ambriz. 
FULL STORY...

TMU Center Madeline Cooke Adds Volleyball to Resume

TMU Center Madeline Cooke Adds Volleyball to Resume
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Madeline Cooke, a 6-foot-4 center on The Master's women's basketball team, has announced she will add volleyball to her resume in the fall of 2023.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Baseball Set for Super Regional Round

Canyons Baseball Set for Super Regional Round
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
College of the Canyons is playing in a California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Super Regional for the first time since 2013, with the Cougars slated to face Grossmont College on Thursday, May 11 in the opening game of the three-team, double elimination tournament being hosting by Southwestern College.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Golf Finishes Seventh at Regional Finals

Canyons Golf Finishes Seventh at Regional Finals
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
College of the Canyons Men's Golf team teed off at the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Championships on Monday, May 8 with one Cougar playing well enough on the course at Industry Hills Golf Club to advance to next week's state championship tournament.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Athletes Earn CSC Tennis Academic All-District Honors

CSUN Athletes Earn CSC Tennis Academic All-District Honors
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
California State University, Northridge's Jolene Coetzee, Sasha Turchak, and Yuliia Zhytelna have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Women's Tennis Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Entries Open for 2023 SCV Fourth of July Parade
Get your red, white and blue ready because the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is back!
Entries Open for 2023 SCV Fourth of July Parade
COC’s Andy Ambriz Named Conference Player of the Year
College of the Canyons produced seven All-Western State Conference, South Division honorees, including conference Player of the Year Andy Ambriz. 
COC’s Andy Ambriz Named Conference Player of the Year
CalArts Announces 2023 Herb Alpert Award Winners
May 3, 2023 marked the 29th annual celebration of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, which was presented to 11 risk-taking, mid-career artists — experimenters — who are challenging and transforming art, their respective disciplines, and society.
CalArts Announces 2023 Herb Alpert Award Winners
TMU Center Madeline Cooke Adds Volleyball to Resume
Madeline Cooke, a 6-foot-4 center on The Master's women's basketball team, has announced she will add volleyball to her resume in the fall of 2023.
TMU Center Madeline Cooke Adds Volleyball to Resume
SCOTUS Sides with California’s Pork Standards
WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court allowed a California law governing pork standards to move forward on Thursday despite industry claims over its broad reach.
SCOTUS Sides with California’s Pork Standards
Caltrans Honors District 7 Fallen Workers
California Department of Transportation employees, family members and guests took a moment to recognize and remember District 7 workers killed in the line of duty at its annual Workers Memorial event held Thursday.
Caltrans Honors District 7 Fallen Workers
Thurmond Earns Third Significant Award for Leadership in Education
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond has been recognized with the prestigious Association of California School Administrators Region 16 Leadership Award for his achievements and dedication to public education and for his service to the children of California.
Thurmond Earns Third Significant Award for Leadership in Education
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
Sept. 15: Early Bird Tickets Available for SCVEDC Economic Outlook
Santa Clarita Valley's premiere business event the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's Economic Outlook Presented by Wells Fargo will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 from 8.m. to 11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
Sept. 15: Early Bird Tickets Available for SCVEDC Economic Outlook
County Restricts Restaurants’ Use of Disposable Utensils
Starting May 1 restaurants in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County can no longer distribute single-use serviceware that is not compostable or recyclable, unless the customer requests the items.
County Restricts Restaurants’ Use of Disposable Utensils
Canyons Baseball Set for Super Regional Round
College of the Canyons is playing in a California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Super Regional for the first time since 2013, with the Cougars slated to face Grossmont College on Thursday, May 11 in the opening game of the three-team, double elimination tournament being hosting by Southwestern College.
Canyons Baseball Set for Super Regional Round
Canyons Golf Finishes Seventh at Regional Finals
College of the Canyons Men's Golf team teed off at the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Championships on Monday, May 8 with one Cougar playing well enough on the course at Industry Hills Golf Club to advance to next week's state championship tournament.
Canyons Golf Finishes Seventh at Regional Finals
SCV Sports Legend Joe Kapp Dead at 85
Santa Clarita Valley sports legend Joe Kapp died Monday, May 8, in San Jose at the age of 85.
SCV Sports Legend Joe Kapp Dead at 85
May 21: Community Hike Wildwood Canyon
The city of Santa Clarita will host a community hike beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 21 at Wildwood Canyon. Join nature photographer Robin Baerg to learn tips and tricks for capturing stunning photos using just your phone.
May 21: Community Hike Wildwood Canyon
June 30: VIA Sixth Annual State of the State
The Valley Industry Association will host the sixth annual State of the State presentation on Friday, June 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Lobby, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 30: VIA Sixth Annual State of the State
CSUN, UNAM Host Virtual International Student Film Festival
California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México have joined forces to throw the spotlight on the next generation of filmmakers in the United States and Mexico with a virtual, international student film festival that runs through June 3.
CSUN, UNAM Host Virtual International Student Film Festival
Urgent Need for Blood Donors
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today. An upcoming city blood drive is scheduled for Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355, in the Carl Boyer Room.
Urgent Need for Blood Donors
SIGSCV Announces $67K in Charitable Giving
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley, a local non-profit organization, has announced donations of more than $44,000 to 10 Santa Clarita Valley non-profits that align with the mission of SIGSCV of empowering women and girls. The donations were presented to the organizations at SIGSCV's monthly luncheon held at The Oaks on May 9.
SIGSCV Announces $67K in Charitable Giving
Today in SCV History (May 10)
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
Chamber Seeks Input From Local Business
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is looking for input from the business community with help from The Los Angeles County Business Federation.
Chamber Seeks Input From Local Business
Fentanyl Epidemic Focus of Enforcement Efforts
On National Fentanyl Awareness Day, law enforcement officials announced a dozen new federal cases targeting fentanyl dealers who, except for one case, allegedly sold fentanyl and fake pills containing fentanyl that directly resulted in the death of at least one victim.
Fentanyl Epidemic Focus of Enforcement Efforts
June 11: SIGSCV Hosts Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley has announced the second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award and luncheon will be held Sunday, June 11 starting at 10 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
June 11: SIGSCV Hosts Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
June 2: LOCALS ONLY! Show Invites All To Dress Up 80’s Style
Santa Clarita Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next LOCALS ONLY! show, "80s Dress Up Night" to be held Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
June 2: LOCALS ONLY! Show Invites All To Dress Up 80’s Style
June 2-11: SCAA Art Diversity Showcase
The Santa Clarita Artist Association is hosting an art exhibit Friday, June 2 to June 11 at the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall. The exhibit will focus on diversity in art.
June 2-11: SCAA Art Diversity Showcase
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: