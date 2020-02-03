COC’s Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2020

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2020 meeting schedule at the board’s recent business and organizational meeting.

Michele Jenkins was selected by her fellow trustees to serve as president of the board for 2020.

“I am grateful and honored to have been elected president of the Board of Trustees,” said Jenkins, who outlined her priorities for the year.

“My goal is to continue to provide support and leadership to the college’s innovative efforts in providing high-quality educational environments, expanding access to educational opportunities, enhancing student engagement, and fostering student success by helping them achieve their highest potential in their educational careers,” she said.

An alumna of the college, Jenkins was a COC student when the college opened for its first semester in fall 1969. She was first elected to the board in 1984.

“As an ardent advocate for community colleges, I will continue to push for increased funding that enables colleges to fully support students and help them accomplish their goals,” said Jenkins, who is a past president and member of the California Community College Trustees board of directors.

“I will lead the Board in offering continued support to Dr. Dianne Van Hook, the college’s exceptional administrative staff, the dedicated faculty, and the devoted classified staff who consistently provide superior and direct assistance to students every day,” Jenkins said.

Also during the January 22 meeting, the board voted to appoint Joan MacGregor, who has been a board member since 1993, to the position of vice president.

Dr. Edel Alonso, who was elected to the board in 2016, was selected to serve as Clerk.

Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook will serve as Secretary-Parliamentarian.

The board’s business meeting dates for 2020 are as follows:

* February 12 – Business Meeting

* March 11– Business Meeting

* March 25 – Joint Meeting with Associated Student Government (ASG)

* April 15 – Business Meeting

* May 6 – Business Meeting

* June 10 – Business Meeting

* June 24 – Business Meeting and Tentative Budget Workshop

* July 8 – Business Meeting

* August 12 – Business Meeting

* September 9 – Business Meeting and Adopted Budget Workshop

* September 23 – Joint Meeting (Hart District)

* October 14 – Business Meeting

* October 28 – Joint Meeting with ASG (held at Canyon Country Campus)

* November 10 – Business Meeting

* December 16 – Organizational and Business Meeting

The board meets at the Valencia Campus in Hasley Hall (Room 137), unless otherwise noted. Open sessions are usually scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., however, board meeting start times will be adjusted as needed. Any special meetings or study sessions that may be scheduled will be added to the board’s webpage.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, visit the board’s webpage.