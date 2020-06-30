COC’s Bradley Brown Headed to Northern Arizona University

Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker Bradley Brown has signed with Northern Arizona University, the latest member of the Cougars’ 2019 defensive unit to move on to a four-year program.

Northern Arizona University is an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program located in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Lumberjacks compete in the Big Sky Conference.

Brown finished his sophomore season with 20 total tackles and four sacks while playing as an edge rusher for the Cougars. The Antelope Valley High School graduate also scooped up a fumble and finished second on the team with 10 tackles for loss. Brown’s sack total ranked third on the squad.

He recorded 3.5 sacks across the final five games of the season. Brown’s most impressive performance came during COC’s matchup vs. Saddleback College in the opening round of the Southern California Regional Playoffs. He finished that contest with a sack, five total tackles, and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Canyons (9-3, 4-1) defeated Saddleback 58-53 before falling to eventual state champions Riverside City College in the Southern California Championship game. The Cougars also won a share of their second straight SCFA National Division, Northern League championship, the program’s 13th conference title overall.

Brown leaves College of the Canyons with an associate degree in kinesiology having recently graduated as a member of the college’s 50th Anniversary class on June 5.

He is the ninth member of the Canyons 2019 starting defense to sign with a four-year school this spring. Included in that group are three linebackers, three defensive linemen and both the team’s safeties.

COC defensive lineman Aurion Peoples (Arkansas State University), outside linebacker Khalib Johns (Kent State University) and defensive end Benjamin Seymour (Montana State University) have been the most recent signees from the defensive side of the ball.

In all, more than 25 Canyons players have received and/or accepted offers from NCAA Division I programs.

Other players transferring to four-year schools for the 2020 season include: offensive tackle Kilian Zierer (University of Auburn), center Jordan Palmer (Middle Tennessee State University), kicker Tanner Brown (University of Nevada Las Vegas), defensive tackle Jack Schultz (Abilene Christian University), linebacker Tyler Richardson (Wagner College), safety Tre Vallar (Wagner College), running back Cayden Dunn (Northwestern State University), defensive back Jauqine Vukobradovich (North Carolina Central University), quarterback Armani Edden (University of Hawai’i at Mānoa), wide receiver Alonzell Henderson (University of Hawai’i at Mānoa) and offensive lineman Azad Markosian (Austin Peay State University).